Summer Night City: El Combo Oscuro

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
El Combo Pic
Miranda McCardle
/

Dance floor ready, the cumbia-centric El Combo Oscuro brings you originals from Austin via veterans from El Tule, Hard Proof, Del Toros and low-end sounds honed in NOLA. Monterrey-inspired at moments, the melodies are driven by vintage keys, psychedelic guitar, and a thumping rhythm section. El Combo Oscuro is ready for you to dust off those dancing shoes and enjoy a forward-thinking take on this rich genre.

The combo performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Alejandra Sol Casas and Abraham Orsagh for the photography and videography of the performance.

Video produced by Rob Martinez.

