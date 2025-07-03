Ahead of holiday weekend, San Marcos starts charging nonresidents to park at popular tubing spot

Out-of-towners looking to cool off by the San Marcos River or go tubing this Fourth of July weekend may have to pay to park this year.

Parking fees for nonresidents went into effect Tuesday at City Park, the most popular spot for river access. San Marcos residents, meanwhile, can park for free if they register their vehicles with the city.

"We're able to take that money and use it toward park improvements," Jamie Lee Case, the city's parks and recreation director, said. "We're trying to find ways in which to be good stewards of the river and also allow folks to come and enjoy the parks as well."

The fees start at $5 per hour. Visitors can pay at on-site kiosks or through the app PayByPhone.

"Since 2019, there has been many discussions, recommendations and approvals from the Parks and Recreation Board, the Parking Advisory Board, and City Council to implement solutions to raise revenue for our city parks," Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales said in a press release. "The implementation of the City Park paid parking initiative is a significant milestone."

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News City Park is a popular spot for river access and tubing down the San Marcos River.

Cars will be tracked as they enter and exit the parking lot using license plate recognition software. Those who don't pay will get a $100 citation.

"The police department utilizes a company called Flock. This is not the same thing at all," Case said, citing a controversial license plate reader program.

Case said the license plate data is available only to the parks department and that it controls how long the image of someone's license plate is held in the system.

"We have to go in and individually review and approve each permit, so there aren't a lot of hands that are even touching the information that we're receiving," she said.

San Marcos residents can register up to five vehicles per household on the city's website to access a free parking pass. The registration will require some proof of residency within city limits, like a valid driver's license, utility bill or an enhanced library card.

Case said residents who don't register and are fined can get their first citation waived.

The pilot program may be expanded to other parks around San Marcos, Case said, and free or discounted parking rates may be offered to residents living just outside city limits.

