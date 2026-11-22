Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a lawsuit late Friday that sought to shutter Jolt Initiative, a nonprofit group that aims to increase civic participation among Latinos.

In a court filing shared by Jolt, Paxton dismissed the suit that targeted the nonprofit’s corporate rights and privileges to effectively dissolve its charter. The attorney general’s office had opened a probe into Jolt following August 2024 claims leveled by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo — who had previously promoted conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 election — that organizations in the state were illegally registering migrants to vote.

“After more than two years of facing attacks designed to undermine our organization and threaten our ability to serve Texans, the State of Texas has now dismissed its entire case against us,” Jackie Bastard, executive director of Jolt Initiative, said in a statement Friday night. “Our mission has always been to ensure that young Latinos and historically underrepresented Texans have the resources, opportunities, and power to participate in our democracy. No intimidation will change that commitment.”

Paxton’s office, which has been dropping suits all week, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Bartiromo’s comments, an undercover agent dispatched by Paxton’s office investigated by trying to register a fake daughter to vote. A Jolt volunteer instructed the agent on how to register her, despite her absence, according to previous filings from Paxton’s office. The filings did not provide evidence of Jolt registering noncitizens to vote, a practice that remains rare if nonexistent. There’s no evidence that large numbers of noncitizens vote or are registered to vote.

Following the stunt, Paxton’s office filed a suit in state court to shut down Jolt. In response the nonprofit filed a federal lawsuit to stop the state.

In January, a federal judge ruled that Paxton had failed to offer “any plausible proof” that Jolt was breaking the law.

Three weeks ago Paxton, a hardline Republican and MAGA firebrand, lost his bid for U.S. Senate to James Talarcio, an Austin state representative who became the first Democrat to win a Senate election in Texas since 1988.

“This fight was never just about Jolt,” Bastard said. “It was about whether Latino-led organizations can organize, engage their communities, and help people make their voices heard without facing intimidation retaliation. We stood our ground because our communities deserve nothing less.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.