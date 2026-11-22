The biggest recipient of Texas’ new school voucher program so far is a sports academy connected to Alpha School, the artificial intelligence-driven private school chain that the state’s education board rejected for a charter school last year.

Texas Sports Academy, which calls itself an “elite sports academy built for serious student-athletes,” had received $6.5 million in voucher dollars as of Oct. 30, according to the Texas Comptroller’s online dashboard. That’s more than twice the amount received by the second-largest recipient, San Antonio-based Cornerstone Christian Schools, which had gotten roughly $2.8 million.

The disclosure comes a little more than a year after the State Board of Education voted 10-3 to reject Alpha leaders’ bid to open a publicly funded charter school. Board members raised concerns about the company’s use of AI to teach, about students’ screen time and about the large test-score gains Alpha leaders presented. Texas Sports Academy, which has several schools across the state in addition to a virtual campus, is one of numerous institutions across the country connected to Alpha.

But Alpha’s rejection by the SBOE did not prevent it from participating in the voucher program, which allows families to receive state funding for use at private schools and for home schooling. As of September, the chain had roughly quadrupled its Texas private schools in the state to more than 30 virtual and in-person campuses, and most were accepted into the voucher program, an investigation by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica found.

Alpha’s model has students complete core academics online in two hours a day using AI software, a tool the state’s education commissioner, Mike Morath, and his agency have helped get into at least three public school districts this year. At Texas Sports Academy, an AI tutor “guides students through each lesson,” according to the school’s website, a setup that it says “leaves the rest of the day free for sports training, developing life skills, pursuing passions, and just being a kid.”

After a couple hours of academics, the rest of the day is filled with various sports classes, such as soccer training, speed and agility training, and strength training, according to a sample student schedule. On Fridays at 3:30 p.m., an hour can be set aside for NBA watch parties.

The figures are public on a dashboard that outgoing Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said Friday his office is in the process of expanding. In a news release, Huffines said the expansion is intended to increase “insight into how TEFA funds are being used while maintaining protections for student and family privacy.” TEFA stands for Texas Education Freedom Accounts, the program’s formal name.

Other top recipients included First Baptist Academy, which received almost $2 million; Yeshiva Torat Emet, a Jewish school in Houston which received nearly $1.6 million; and The Christian School at Castle Hills which received a little more than $1.5 million.

Texas lawmakers, led by Gov. Greg Abbott, approved the voucher program in 2025. It gives families public funds to help pay for their children’s private school tuition, roughly $10,500, and up to $2,000 for home-schooling expenses.

The program also covers a wide range of approved educational expenses, like private tutoring and school supplies. The comptroller’s dashboard shows that Amazon was by far the largest private vendor, receiving $12.3 million. The next largest, Rainbow Resource Center, Inc., received $2.3 million.

Lexi Churchill contributed to this report.

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This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.