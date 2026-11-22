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Residents waited in a line of cars that stretched a mile long to receive a free turkey on Saturday morning at the Frost Bank Center.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert and the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Bexar County teamed up for the giveaway, which distributed 400 turkeys along with fresh vegetables, including squash, cabbage, corn and herbs.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Ron Tooke, president of the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Bexar County

Ron Tooke, president of the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Bexar County, says he was not surprised by the response.

“I wish we had more turkeys because, you know, times are tough for everybody and we love doing this during the holidays, but especially right now the way the economy is and everything. If we could do twice as many or 1,000 more, I would love to do that,” he told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A volunteer unloads turkeys for a giveaway event at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 21, 2026.

Janice Ramirez had just received her turkey and said she was extremely grateful.

“I’ve had a year … an unbelievable year. My house burned down and I’m catching up on bills and stuff, so this is helpful,” she said.

Samantha Acosta and her daughter Alexis waited in line for a turkey.

“Oh, it means a lot. I run a group home and I live where I work, and we just kinda need the help sometimes. So it really means a lot.”

The giveaway lasted about two hours before all the turkeys were handed out.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Turkeys ready to be handed out at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 21, 2026.

Vegetables sent home with the turkeys were from the Bexar County AgriLife Urban Farm, also known as Greenies Urban Farm, a 10-acre agriculture and education facility located on San Antonio's East Side. The farm, championed by Commissioner Calvert, is operated in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Opened in 2025, the urban farm grows vegetables, herbs and orchard crops—such as tomatoes, carrots, beets, broccoli, cabbage and citrus—to help address local food insecurity.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert The Bexar County AgriLife Urban Farm, also known as Greenies Urban Farm

Food insecurity is higher in Bexar County than in the rest of Texas. About 14% of people in Bexar County are food insecure. The rate of food insecurity among children is even higher, affecting about 20% of children.

In some San Antonio neighborhoods, at least 1 in 4 households relies on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

But thousands of families in Bexar County and across Texas have lost or had their SNAP benefits reduced in 2026 due to tightened federal eligibility rules, expanded work requirements and application backlogs.

The San Antonio Food Bank is having one of its busiest years on record. Officials reported a 17% increase in the amount of people coming to the food bank this year.