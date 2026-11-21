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Mexican authorities say SpaceX must take responsibility for suspected rocket debris washing up on a beach near the Texas border, after a Starship booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico last week. The fragments began arriving Tuesday at Bagdad Beach near Matamoros in Tamaulipas, south of SpaceX's Starbase launch site in Texas.

Environmental group Conibio Global says it has found at least 1,500 fragments . The group's president, Jesús Elías Ibarra, says there are thousands. The pieces include plastic, rubber and adhesive the group believes came from the booster, though it says the origin still needs confirming. Mexico's National Commission of Natural Protected Areas and Conibio are collecting the debris .

The booster exploded during the Nov.13 test flight after an aborted catch attempt because the engines stopped firing too soon. The company’s expansion has affected dozens of U.S. citizens in the surrounding area who claim these launches have had direct effects on their households.

Mexico's environmental protection agency, Profepa urged the public not to touch fragments and to report them. A Caguama turtle was found dead and environmental groups are making an autopsy to determine whether the debris’ potentially toxic materials were the cause of death.

Debris from another SpaceX explosion reached the Tamaulipas coast last year, too. President Claudia Sheinbaum threatened legal action, but in July she ruled out a lawsuit for now, saying Mexico would pursue talks with the U.S. instead.

SpaceX said then that tests of materials inside Starship found no chemical, biological or toxicological risks, and that it wanted to work with Mexico to recover the debris.

The debris adds to a wider fight over SpaceX's Texas expansion. A federal judge in September refused to block a land swap giving SpaceX 715 acres of wildlife refuge, which environmental groups had sued over. In August, Brownsville agreed to remove 444 acres from city limits in exchange for up to $220 million for water projects. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa asked Texas Parks and Wildlife to take no action on a possible Boca Chica State Park land sale to SpaceX during her transition.

People on both sides of the border are taking the hit of Space X’s expansion. Prices have skyrocketed, and environmentalists claim the toxicity will affect the fauna of the region.