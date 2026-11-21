From last week’s national air travel ground stop, to bank and email outages, it’s been a rough period for the tech-based services that many of us — and even the government — rely on every day.

So what’s going on? Is it conspiracy or coincidence?

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says several underlying factors have led to tech failures, and that we’ll probably see more of them.

Highlights from this segment:

– Tech outages this week affected the NSA, Apple cloud services, United Airlines and Chase Bank.

– Some incidents, including the FAA ground stop, happened because of repairs to old systems, while others are related to AI tools finding previously unknown problems.

– A long-scheduled Emergency Alert System, or EAS, test and government advice to stock up on supplies had some people worried about a possible apocalyptic event.

– Whatever the source of a tech outage, individuals can give themselves some protection by creating an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food and other supplies.

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