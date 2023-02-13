Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard
You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor.
From Willie Nelson to Freddie King, St. Vincent to David Grissom, Texas has produced its fair share of great players. And now, Guitar World Magazine shines a light on the very best.
Baylor University professor Bryan Shaw and a team of blind chemists designed experiments and tactile learning aids so blind and visually impaired students can get a literal feel for chemistry.
ERCOT’s permitting process for interconnecting large industrial energy users to the power grid has slowed the expansion of crypto mining operations in the state. It’s also created a framework for managing their energy consumption.
To cope with the setback, farmers rely on crop insurance and hope for fall rains to boost next year’s harvest.
The presence of the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles on an inland beach inside Matagorda Bay is exciting for conservationists who have seen survival rates fall in the past decade.
Fifty years ago this month, a singer/songwriter named Willis Alan Ramsey released his first – and only – album, which included songs that have since been covered by Jimmy Buffett, Lyle Lovett and Captain & Tennille, among others.
From king cake beignets to ballpark nachos, Texas Monthly counts down the state's best new restaurantsWith the pandemic challenging eateries across the state, the magazine took a different approach to presenting its annual list of the top Texas restaurants.
The lawsuit, which also includes Washington, Indiana and the District of Columbia, claims that turning off location tracking in Google apps does not stop the tracking.
One advocate says the expansion of broadband here could change the economy in the way rural electrification did last century.