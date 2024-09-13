Apple’s pro earbuds will soon offer hearing aid features

Apple’s biggest product showcase of the year, the annual iPhone launch event, featured new phones, as expected. But a pair of other announcements related to health technology were more surprising, and could make more of an impact on users’ lives than a phone with a better camera.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says updates to the company’s AirPods Pro earbuds and the Apple Watch expand the company’s footprint in health-related tech.

Highlights from this segment:

– AirPods Pro will be able to function as over-the-counter style hearing aids after an expected software update.

– The Apple Watch Series 10, announced this week, will allow users to test themselves for sleep apnea.

– The newly-announced iPhone 16 lineup includes four phones, all of which have faster processors and camera systems with better specs than their predecessors.

