San Antonio U.S. Army veteran Garrett Johnson wasn’t worried about himself when his applications to local properties using the HUD-VASH voucher were denied.

He was worried about his young son and daughter, and his wife.

“I’m just trying to do the best I possibly can for the kids and the wife, and to make sure that when I’m not there, they’re going to be OK. Now if it was just me, myself and I, I could roll with the punches, so to speak.”

But with a family to take care of, he said he’s looking for a good environment for the kids to grow up in. They have been living separately until he can find housing for the whole family. He said the stress is weighing on him.

“It’s very stressful, talking to wifey every single day. It’s like, well, how much longer? To the point where I don’t want to pick up the phone, I know that’s going to be a topic of conversation, and being in that state of the unknown, like I don’t know, I can’t get the answer; it’s frustrating, scary,” he said.

Johnson also said he was only recently made aware of the city’s voucher acceptance policy, which bans most landlords from turning away veterans who are paying rent with a federal housing voucher. But in his experience, he’s felt that even with no criminal background and an in-range credit score, he’s being denied based on his use of VA Supportive Housing (VASH).

“A lot of those places, they look at the VASH first, and the person second.”

Revisiting the ordinance

San Antonio City Council passed the housing ordinance in May, but it was not what Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones dreamed of.

Landlords who own five or more properties are required to accept veterans seeking to use either a VASH or Housing Choice Voucher (known as Section 8) within city limits.

Jones, and other veteran advocates, had hoped that like the city of Fort Worth, all landlords would be required to accept these vouchers.

As the ordinance hits its sixth month, Jones is asking the council to revisit it and consider a six-month pilot that has no exceptions. She wants the Planning and Community Development Committee to explore this in its December meeting.

“I want PCDC to work on that pilot, which is a six-month pilot of no discrimination. Let’s take the lessons learned from that, and then let’s look at what makes sense moving forward,” Jones told the San Antonio Report.

Andrea Drusch/ San Antonio Report





Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones speaks at a City Hall press conference discussing veterans housing vouchers, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

During the original debate in May, opposition from small landlords and some council members watered down the ordinance to its final form, but Jones said she believes there is a path forward.

“I haven’t heard a good reason for why we shouldn’t do this,” Jones said. “Often in history there is no amount of enough incentive for people to do the right thing. We have oftentimes, in the interest of the public good, have had to prohibit the bad.”

Half a year of reflections

At the Valor Hill apartment complex on the city’s Northwest side, community members and advocates gathered for a veterans town hall Tuesday night to reflect on what the last half a year of the ordinance has looked like.

Led by the mayor, who was joined by District 4 council member Edward Mungia and District 8 council member Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, veterans shared what their experience using the vouchers has been like.

A commonly heard complaint was that many of the apartments and properties that accept vouchers are in areas of town far from Veterans Affairs services and are traditionally seen as less desirable.

One veteran, Albert “Ace” Acevedo, shared that he applied to more than 60 apartments over the course of three years using the VASH voucher without any luck. While in search of a permanent home, he preferred to live in his vehicle rather than risk living in a place that could trigger his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lamar Elliott, who serves as the HUD-VASH Program Manager for Homeless Veteran Care at the VA South Texas Health Care System, said the location of where veteran vouchers are accepted has a direct impact on veteran livelihood.

“I will say very clearly that a lot of the second-chance landlords that are more flexible do tend to be in those areas that are not desirable where there’s a lot of criminal activity, drug activity,” he said.

“We have individuals that do a lot of work going into treatment, and do all that work to get to a place of stability and becoming sober, and then they go to a place where they’re kind of right back in the hot bed.”

He also said that both in San Antonio and in Fort Worth, landlords have found loopholes to get around the ordinance, like pricing out applicants or making it difficult to tell how many properties a landlord owns by using various LLCs.

The apartment argument

Mike Rust, the former president of the San Antonio Apartments Association and a veteran himself, noted that because there is often a delay in the first payment when a veteran pays via a voucher, landlords can be put in a tough spot.

“What you find in these programs is that there are a lot of actual administrative challenges, and so I would suggest that veterans are not being discriminated against. That word is a very tough word to hear,” Rust said.

“As veterans, what we’re discriminating against is a program, a federal program, that is burdensome and inefficient and designed to be voluntary, and that’s real.”

The rental unit must also pass an additional housing inspection, which presents another barrier when accepting veterans using a voucher.

Martin Gutierrez, vice president of government affairs and advocacy at the San Antonio Board of Realtors, echoed that sentiment and the impact this has on the clients he works with, including veterans.

“Some who are veterans, those who are active duty overseas and asking them to rent their home, we’re not what people think are millionaires. Right? They’re managing homes, and what our members have said, many who are veterans, is it’s the program. Unfortunately, it’s the federal issues that come with the bureaucracies.”

Blue wave impact?

There has been talk of working with state and federal officials to expand housing access for veterans.

Back in 2024, State Rep. Ray Lopez (D- San Antonio) introduced a bill in the State Legislature to make it illegal for landlords to reject a veteran using a housing voucher. The bill expired without going anywhere, but at the time Republicans controlled the state House, Senate and governor’s office.

That has now changed after this year’s November elections. Come the new legislative session in 2027, a Democratic governor will lead Texas along with a Democratic majority in the house.

Jones said she would welcome help from the capital in expanding protections for veteran housing vouchers statewide.

“We’re having an affordability crisis in our country, and veterans are not immune to that…We’d love for that to be the fix in Austin,” Jones said.

“Until then, however, and if that happens, we know what we can do today. At the very least, we can say veterans are not discriminated against in our community based on simply how they pay.”

Veteran advocates in the city have also said that a barrier to housing access is the waitlist for VASH vouchers. Jones also thinks the federal government can help with that.

“We want more VASH vouchers. The federal government, VA, all of those folks can help us with that,” she said.

The San Antonio Report’s military and veterans coverage is supported by Report for America.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.