San Antonio's new mayor, councilmembers for D1, D6, D8, and D9 all sworn into office

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio’s new mayor and four council members were sworn into office on Wednesday following the canvassing of June’s runoff elections. It was the first of a series of events marking the beginning of their new terms.

Gina Ortiz Jones was sworn in as mayor, officially succeeding Ron Nirenberg after his eight years in the role.

Ric Galvan, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, and Misty Spears were also sworn in as council members for the first time in Districts 6, 8, and 9. District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, the only incumbent to face a runoff election, held onto her seat and was sworn in alongside the new members.

Watch: Mayor Jones' Oath of Office:

Breaking News: Gina Ortiz Jones has been sworn in as mayor of the City of San Antonio — Texas Public Radio (@texaspublicradio.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T17:24:26.015Z

Jones said her first action as mayor would be to review the ongoing investigation into major flooding on San Antonio's Northeast Side that killed 13 people.

“We're taking a close look at the independent review that I know has already been reported in the public regarding, unfortunately, the loss of life due to the extreme weather events," she said. "So making sure that that is appropriate in scope, not only for the engineering infrastructure related items as a result of that but also make sure our processes and policies as it relates to extreme weather events were sufficient.”

Environment & Natural Resources After the deadly flood — questions, investigations and accountability Thirteen people died after a heavy rainfall hit San Antonio. The city measured over six inches of rain— the tenth rainiest day in the city’s history. But was this high death toll avoidable? Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joins us to talk about what went wrong and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again. Listen • 25:40

She also highlighted how she plans to approach the upcoming budget negotiations as San Antonio faces multimillion dollar budget deficits in the coming years.

"We will make sure that, as we would say in the military, on no fail missions, right, those folks that are keeping us safe, our fire, EMS and police, have the resources they need to do that," Jones said. "We'll also make sure that we are minimizing any long term risk to our most vulnerable communities, right?"

1 of 5 — Swearing-in-Jones-JUAREZ-061525.JPG Mayor Jones takes the oath of office Aden Max Juarez / TPR 2 of 5 — Galvan-Nirenberg-JUAREZ-061525.JPG District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan and former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Aden Max Juarez / TPR 3 of 5 — Spears-Nirenberg-JUAREZ-061525.JPG District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears and former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Aden Max Juarez / TPR 4 of 5 — Gonzalez-Meza-Nirenberg-JUAREZ-061525.JPG District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Aden Max Juarez / TPR 5 of 5 — Jones-Nirenberg-JUAREZ-060825.JPG Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (right) hands the canvassed Certificate of Election to new Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Aden Max Juarez / TPR

She said it would also be important to her to fund the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, which has had federal vaccine funding dollars cut in recent months.

Their swearing in marked a change of five seats in the 11-member city council during this election cycle following new District 4 Councilmember Edward Mungia’s election in May.

At 3 p.m., the San Fernando Cathedral will host an interfaith blessing for city leaders, "recognizing the start of a new term in service to the residents of San Antonio."

At 6 p.m., the formal inauguration ceremony begins.

The city streams the events on its TVSA and Facebook pages.