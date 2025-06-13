San Antonio City Council appoints interim District 2 councilmember

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio City Council officially voted on Thursday to appoint Leo Castillo-Anguiano , the social media and marketing manager of the Thrive Youth Center, as interim District 2 councilmember.

Castillo-Anguiano will temporarily replace Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who announced last month he would take parental leave following the birth of his child in July.

Castillo-Anguiano, a San Antonio native, will be the first transgender man to serve on council.

He was one of 13 people to apply to the position. The city council named him as the lone finalist on Wednesday after hearing from the candidates.

“I’m very eager for the opportunity to serve our community in a new capacity with their guidance and support,” Castillo-Anguiano said during Thursday’s council meeting. “I want to reiterate my commitment to honoring the councilman’s priorities, including infrastructure, parks, and community spaces.”

McKee-Rodriguez spoke about the decision to undergo an interim appointment process.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that serving on City Council is accessible to all, including people who are starting or growing their family,” he said.

McKee-Rodriguez — the first openly gay member to be elected to San Antonio City Council — applauded Castillo-Anguiano’s appointment.

“Today is a huge win for our community and another reason to celebrate Pride month at a time when our community is under attack, especially the trans community,” the councilmember added. “This was a historic vote.”

Castillo-Anguiano's appointment comes during the budget process.

He will begin the role on Aug. 1 and stay in the position until McKee-Rodriguez returns or through Sept. 30 — whichever comes first.

During this time, Castillo-Anguiano will have all the rights and responsibilities of the council role.