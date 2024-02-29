Residents are invited to give feedback to proposed changes in the San Antonio City Charter

The City of San Antonio's Charter Review Commission has invited residents to share ideas and feedback in this year's City Charter review process.

The City Charter can be amended every two years to add new procedures, protocols, and policies.

The commission is tasked with researching and gathering input to propose amendment changes to City Council. It is comprised of community members with experiences in several areas, including municipal law, finance education, and public policy.

The city seeks ideas in five specific areas. This includes an independent ethics officer and review board, City Council compensation and term length, city manager tenure and compensation, council districts and redistricting, and language updates that will reflect current laws and processes.

How should San Antonio update the city charter? Should more seats be added to the San Antonio City Council to provide better representation? How many more? Should the city's election day be moved? Should outdated language in the city charter be updated? These are some of the questions citizens could have to answer as an overhaul of the city's charter gets underway.

“We look forward to hearing from the community at the upcoming sessions,” Charter Review Co-Chairs Bonnie Prosser Elder and David Zammiello said. “These are a great way to learn more about the City Charter, hear the Commission’s recommendations and provide important input.”

City Council will later vote to decide if these amendments make it to the ballot for San Antonio voters.

Residents can provide input in-person, digitally or by phone.

Several in-person public comment sessions will take place throughout March and April.



Monday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library

Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library

Thursday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library

Thursday, April 25th at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library

Residents can also call 3-1-1 (210-207-66000) to leave comments by phone.

Residents can leave a comment or sign up to speak at an upcoming session online.