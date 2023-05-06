© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

San Antonio voters decide fate of Prop A, city council, mayor and school bonds

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
voting.jpg
Kathleen Creedon
/
TPR

Voters in the San Antonio region cast their decisions for mayor, city council representation, changes to the city charter and several education issues on Saturday, during the first election of 2023.

Despite advisories earlier in the week of possible severe weekend weather, Saturday afternoon was mostly cloudy and seasonably warm -- ideal weather for waiting in lines at voting centers, which were scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Saturday was forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 93. There was a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday evening, mainly before 11 p.m.

Voters must bring a valid form of ID to polling places. This can include a Texas Drivers license, a military identification card or a DPS-issued personal ID card.

VIA Metropolitan Transit offered fare-free rides to voters all day. Riders may simply present their voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

Bexar County voters faced ballots that asked them to elect council members, city leaders, school trustees, and school bonds.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is seeking a fourth term in office. He prevailed in close races in the past, but his victory this year seemed less in doubt.

"The opposition he's facing isn't as strong as it was before," explained Joey Palacios, TPR's city hall reporter. "There's not a huge name going up against him this time."

If Nirenberg wins, it will be his last term in office because of term limits.

San Antonio voters also decided on Proposition A, known as the San Antonio Justice Charter.

It's a suite of criminal justice reforms. It would decriminalize abortion crimes and marijuana possession under four ounces, expand and codify cite-and-release policy, and ban the San Antonio Police Department from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

It would also create a new position: a city justice director.

"The justice director would make justice statements on policies coming out of all city departments," Palacios explained. "[It] would be a city council appointment, and the person applying for the job cannot have any background in law enforcement."

The city has said if Proposition A passes, much of it would be unenforceable due to conflicts with state law.

Seven school districts located primarily or partially in Bexar County also held elections on Saturday.

Five school districts in the San Antonio area asked voters to approve bonds.

Most Bexar County school districts included their elections in the joint ballot available at any county polling station.

However, Southwest ISD’s measures were on a separate ballot with separate polling stations. La Vernia ISD is located in neighboring Wilson County. The polling station for the district’s bond election is La Vernia Church of Christ.

Voters in the Rio Grande Valley also cast ballots on Saturday, including decisions on mayors in Pharr and Brownsville and a county commissioners race in the McAllen area.

