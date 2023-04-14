Where, when and how to vote in the May election in the Rio Grande Valley

WHEN

EARLY VOTING: Monday, April 24, to Tuesday, May 2

ELECTION DAY: Saturday, May 6

VOTING BY MAIL

Information and directions on voting by mail are available for Hidalgo County here and for Cameron County here.



WHERE

A list of early voting locations are available for Hidalgo County here and Cameron County here.

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options.



Sample Ballot for Hidalgo County

Sample Ballot for Cameron County

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT - HIDALGO COUNTY

Pharr Mayoral Election

Courtesy / Campaigns City of Pharr mayoral candidates Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, Ricardo "Rick" Pedraza, and Andy Harvey in the May 6, 2023 election.

Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez

Hernandez is running for re-election. He is also a bariatric and pediatric surgeon.

Ricardo “Rick” Pedraza

Pedraza is former president of former president of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Andy Harvey

Harvey is the former City Manager and former Pharr chief of police.

Analysis

Mayor Ambrosia Hernandez, a pediatric and bariatric surgeon, is running for re-election. Under his leadership, the city created a broadband internet service after installing a brand new fiber optic cable. He also recently revealed the city's plans for a new $14.3 million freestanding clinic and emergency room and led the city’s purchase of a bankrupt EMS company to establish the municipal-run, Pharr EMS.

Pharr EMS serves Pharr and served rural Hidalgo County until last year, when they severed their contract with the county and laid off forty employees, citing a lack of support. This left the county with little time to find a replacement. Both opposing candidates, Andy Harvey and Ricardo Pedraza have heavily criticized this move, which they say only benefits the local physician-run health system, DHR Health.

Harvey, former city manager and former police chief, is running for the first time. In 2022, Harvey resigned as Police Chief and City manager after the Deputy City Manager, Ed Wylie filed a complaint against him. According to Wylie, Harvey lashed out at him over a check request to the point Wylie “feared for his safety, physical well-being and mental health.” An internal investigation found that Harvey violated policy and recommended he resign but according to Harvey, the incident resulted from anger with the Deputy City Manager’s spending amid possible job cuts.

But that’s not Harvey’s only frustration, At a Futuro RGV forum, which Hernandez did not attend, Harvey called out Hernandez for covering up sexual harassment complaints against Wylie.

During the forum, Harvey said he wants constituents to have more control over city expenses, like fiber broadband which should be free for city residents. He believes the mayor has too much authority, lacks transparency and doesn’t incentivize new businesses to enter the city. Harvey wants to move towards private-public partnerships rather than the city running its own businesses.

Fellow mayoral candidate, Ricardo Pedraza is the former president of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD. He disagrees with the city’s financial decisions, including investing in broadband and Pharr EMS, and thinks both initiatives are redundant, unnecessary expenses.

Infrastructure improvements, particularly drainage, were important to both candidates with Harvey noting that it has been a constant grievance among Pharr residents but both candidates support the expansion of the Pharr international bridge.

McAllen Commission District 4 Election

Campaigns / Courtesy McAllen Commission District 4 candidates Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo and Xavier Salazar for the May 6, 2023 election.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo

Castillo is running for re-election because he believes there are still things left to be done for the south side of McAllen.

Xavier Salazar

Salazar is a real estate agent who ran unsuccessfully last year. He’s running again because he sees District 4 as “probably the most neglected in the city.”

Analysis

District 4 consists of Southwest McAllen and contains McAllen International Airport. Rudy Castillo replaced Tania Garcia last year after winning a runoff election against Pablo Hernandez. Xavier Salazar also ran but didn’t receive enough votes in the primary and ended up endorsing Castillo in the final race.

But Salazar now says that the district needs a heavier hand because he believes it’s exceptionally neglected. Salazar cited drainage and safety—particularly in regard to speeding and racing—as pressing issues in the area.

However, Castillo said drainage is better than ever and that traffic is a city-wide problem. Salazar counters this by noting the area hasn’t experienced heavy rainfall since drainage improvements so they don’t know whether there is an actual improvement.

Castillo wants to continue working on alleys, streetlights and sidewalks. While he’s proud of the city’s parks, he wants to make them more inclusive. Salazar, who is a real estate agent, suggests that money is better used for a public golf course and questions the data Castillo cites to claim that McAllen is one of the safest cities in the nation. Instead, he wants another police station in the district.

Both candidates agree that funding to their district is sufficient but Salazar believes in more oversight and redistribution of said funds.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT - CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville Mayoral Election

Courtesy / Campaigns Brownsville mayoral candidates Jessica Tetreau, John Cowen, Erasmo Castro, and Jessica Stanton for the May 6, 2023 election.

Jessica Tetreau

Tetreau represents District 2 on the council and owns Car Wash Plus in Brownsville. First elected in 2011, she was the first female write-in candidate to win a city election in Texas.

John Cowen

Cowen is the City of Brownsville’s at-large “A” commissioner and chairman of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. He is the president of Cowen Group LTD, a logistics company and has served one term on the city commission.

Erasmo Castro

Castro is a former Brownsville ISD school board trustee. He hosts a weekly live web show on Facebook discussing various topics about Brownsville.

Jessica Stanton

Stanton is a newcomer to Brownsville politics but has worked around the Rio Grande Valley in various businesses. On her application for mayor, she listed her occupation as self-employed.

Analysis

After one term, Brownsville Mayor Juan “Trey” Mendez announced earlier this year he was not seeking re-election, citing mental and financial strain. Mendez, an attorney who owns a law practice, businesses and properties in Brownsville, has attracted the ire of activists and citizens across the Rio Grande Valley, being accused of personally benefiting from SpaceX’s presence in the city.

Tetreau has also experienced the same criticism, being more openly supportive of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his other business ventures.

Brownsville has seen a renewed interest from property developers, restaurateurs and space-oriented companies in the last few years, as SpaceX’s facility at Boca Chica–and the company’s influence in the city–continues to grow. Space-themed businesses, new housing developments and more chain restaurants are enlarging Brownsville, along with the cost of living there.

Castro has run for multiple Cameron County and Brownsville elections since he resigned from Brownsville ISD in the wake of a DWI charge but has yet to win a race. Still, Castro’s large following on social media has attracted some supporters to a platform focused on “wipe[ing] clean” the city’s boards and committees and returning money from the failed Tenaska project to Brownsville residents.

Cowen, in similar fashion, touts his oversight of the Tenaska and Brownsville PUB audit–as the Chairman of Brownsville’s Audit & Oversight Committee–on his campaign platform. Little information is available online of Stanton’s campaign, but her political signs around Brownsville read “corruption is not a career.” Cowen is poised to be the frontrunner.