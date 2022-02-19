Abbott, O'Rourke return to RGV during early voting weekend

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’ Rourke campaigned across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

Both candidates scheduled events in several cities throughout the Valley during the only weekend for early voting. Abbott and O’Rourke have already made multiple visits to the region.

O'Rourke appeared Friday night in downtown Harlingen. His remarks included a condemnation of Abbott's troop deployments along the border and calls for higher wages for teachers, expansion of Medicaid in Texas, the legalization of marijuana and the expurgation of records of those convicted on marijuana charges.

On Saturday, O'Rourke blockwalked in Brownsville. He planned to visit Laredo on Sunday.

O’Rourke just arrived at Garfield Park in Brownsville. Block walking will start shortly. pic.twitter.com/7tHBkZzBmD — Gaige Davila (@GaigeDavila) February 19, 2022

The Republican governor seeks a third term. He recently announced his run for re-election in McAllen— one of the largest cities in the Valley —which elected a Republican mayor in the last race. However, Abbott lost all four counties in the Valley in the previous gubernatorial election.

This is the first time Democrat O’Rourke has run for governor.

While the region historically votes Democratic, Republicans made significant gains in all four counties in the 2020 presidential election.

Related: Where, when and how to vote in the March primary in San Antonio