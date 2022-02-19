© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

Abbott, O'Rourke return to RGV during early voting weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Carolina Cuellar,
Gaige Davila
Published February 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST
Leanos_McAllen_PollingPlace.png
Reynaldo Leaños Jr. | Texas Public Radio
/

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’ Rourke campaigned across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

Both candidates scheduled events in several cities throughout the Valley during the only weekend for early voting. Abbott and O’Rourke have already made multiple visits to the region.

O'Rourke appeared Friday night in downtown Harlingen. His remarks included a condemnation of Abbott's troop deployments along the border and calls for higher wages for teachers, expansion of Medicaid in Texas, the legalization of marijuana and the expurgation of records of those convicted on marijuana charges.

On Saturday, O'Rourke blockwalked in Brownsville. He planned to visit Laredo on Sunday.

The Republican governor seeks a third term. He recently announced his run for re-election in McAllen— one of the largest cities in the Valley —which elected a Republican mayor in the last race. However, Abbott lost all four counties in the Valley in the previous gubernatorial election.

This is the first time Democrat O’Rourke has run for governor.

While the region historically votes Democratic, Republicans made significant gains in all four counties in the 2020 presidential election.

Carolina Cuellar
Carolina Cuellar reports for Texas Public Radio from the city of McAllen where she covers business and border issues. Her position is made possible by Report For America — a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Gaige Davila
Gaige Davila is a reporter for Texas Public Radio's Border and Immigration Desk, working from his hometown, Port Isabel, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.
