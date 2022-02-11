Where, when and how to vote in the March primary in San Antonio

Puedes leer esta noticia en español haciendo clic aquí.

Find the complete Bexar County Democrats sample ballot here, and the Bexar County Republicans sample ballot here.



Voting in San Antonio's 2022 Primary Election

WHEN: Early voting for the primary begins Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Early voting locations open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary depending on the day; find the full list of locations and hours here.

All early voting locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.

WHERE: Voters may place their ballots at any designated early voting location.

WHAT TO BRING: A valid ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are your other options .

On the ballot

For information on statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more visit the voter guide here.

Bexar County Judge

Democrats: Gerardo (Gerard) Ponce Ina Minjarez Ivalis Meza Gonzalez Peter Sakai

Republicans: Trish DeBerry Nathan Buchanan



Democrat Party Chair

Monica Ramirez Alcantara

Irma G. Barron

Republican Party Chair

Jacinto "Chinto" Martinez

Jeffrey R. McManus

John Austin

District Clerk

Democrats Gloria A. Martinez DeEtt Dresch Christine "Chris" Castillo Erasmo RAZ Hernandez Jessica Zapata Bogardus Mary Angie Garcia Raul Davila Eduardo "Eddie" Pichardo

Republicans Misty Spears



County Clerk

Democrats: Lucy Adame-Clark Rachel Garcia Cavazos



Republicans: Rose Farías Richard A. Gold



Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 2

Democrats: Justin Rodriguez



Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 4

Democrats: Tommy Calvert

Republicans: Larry Ricketts



Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1:

Democrats: Robert "Bobby" Tejeda Sylvia M. Ruiz



Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1:

Democrats: Paul Talamantez Jr.



Republicans: Duane "Duano" Weeks Carla M. Riedl Julie Bray Patterson Joseph P. Appelt



Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

Democrats: Yolanda Acuña Uresti Michele Garcia Rogelio "Roger" Lopez Jr.



State Representative 118

Democrats: Frank Ramirez

Republicans: John Lujan



State Representative 122

Democrats: Angi Aramburu

Republicans: Adam Blanchard Elisa Chan Mark Daniel Cuthbert Mark Dorazio



State Representative 124

Democrats: Gerald Brian Lopez Josey Garcia Steven Gilmore

Republicans: Johnny Arredondo



U.S. Representative 23

Democrats: John Lira Priscilla Golden

Republicans Alma Arredondo-Lynch Tony Gonzales Alía Garcia



U.S. Representative 28

Democrats: Jessica Cisneros Tannya Judith Benavides Henry Cuellar

Republicans: Cassy Garcia Sandra Whitten Steven Fowler Rolando Rodriguez Ed Cabrera Willie Vasquez Ng Eric Hohman



U.S. Representative 35

Democrats: Greg Casar Eddie Rodriguez Carla-Joy Sisco Rebecca J. Viagran

Republicans: Jenai Aragona Bill Condict Marilyn Jackson Alejandro Ledezma Dan McQueen Sam Montoya Asa George Kent Palagi Michael Rodriguez Dan Sawatzki Jennifer Sundt

Libertarian: Michael Idrogo



