Where, when and how to vote in the March primary in San Antonio
Puedes leer esta noticia en español haciendo clic aquí.
Find the complete Bexar County Democrats sample ballot here, and the Bexar County Republicans sample ballot here.
Voting in San Antonio's 2022 Primary Election
WHEN: Early voting for the primary begins Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
Early voting locations open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary depending on the day; find the full list of locations and hours here.
All early voting locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.
WHERE: Voters may place their ballots at any designated early voting location.
WHAT TO BRING: A valid ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are your other options.
On the ballot
For information on statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more visit the voter guide here.
Bexar County Judge
Democrats:
- Gerardo (Gerard) Ponce
- Ina Minjarez
- Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
- Peter Sakai
Republicans:
- Trish DeBerry
- Nathan Buchanan
Democrat Party Chair
- Monica Ramirez Alcantara
- Irma G. Barron
Republican Party Chair
- Jacinto "Chinto" Martinez
- Jeffrey R. McManus
- John Austin
District Clerk
Democrats
- Gloria A. Martinez
- DeEtt Dresch
- Christine "Chris" Castillo
- Erasmo RAZ Hernandez
- Jessica Zapata Bogardus
- Mary Angie Garcia
- Raul Davila
- Eduardo "Eddie" Pichardo
Republicans
- Misty Spears
County Clerk
Democrats:
- Lucy Adame-Clark
- Rachel Garcia Cavazos
Republicans:
- Rose Farías
- Richard A. Gold
Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 2
Democrats:
- Justin Rodriguez
Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 4
Democrats:
- Tommy Calvert
Republicans:
- Larry Ricketts
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1:
Democrats:
- Robert "Bobby" Tejeda
- Sylvia M. Ruiz
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1:
Democrats:
- Paul Talamantez Jr.
Republicans:
- Duane "Duano" Weeks
- Carla M. Riedl
- Julie Bray Patterson
- Joseph P. Appelt
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1
Democrats:
- Yolanda Acuña Uresti
- Michele Garcia
- Rogelio "Roger" Lopez Jr.
State Representative 118
Democrats:
- Frank Ramirez
Republicans:
- John Lujan
State Representative 122
Democrats:
- Angi Aramburu
Republicans:
- Adam Blanchard
- Elisa Chan
- Mark Daniel Cuthbert
- Mark Dorazio
State Representative 124
Democrats:
- Gerald Brian Lopez
- Josey Garcia
- Steven Gilmore
Republicans:
- Johnny Arredondo
U.S. Representative 23
Democrats:
- John Lira
- Priscilla Golden
Republicans
- Alma Arredondo-Lynch
- Tony Gonzales
- Alía Garcia
U.S. Representative 28
Democrats:
- Jessica Cisneros
- Tannya Judith Benavides
- Henry Cuellar
Republicans:
- Cassy Garcia
- Sandra Whitten
- Steven Fowler
- Rolando Rodriguez
- Ed Cabrera
- Willie Vasquez Ng
- Eric Hohman
U.S. Representative 35
Democrats:
- Greg Casar
- Eddie Rodriguez
- Carla-Joy Sisco
- Rebecca J. Viagran
Republicans:
- Jenai Aragona
- Bill Condict
- Marilyn Jackson
- Alejandro Ledezma
- Dan McQueen
- Sam Montoya
- Asa George Kent Palagi
- Michael Rodriguez
- Dan Sawatzki
- Jennifer Sundt
Libertarian:
- Michael Idrogo
