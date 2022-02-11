© 2020 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio

Where, when and how to vote in the March primary in San Antonio

Published February 11, 2022
Texas Public Radio

Puedes leer esta noticia en español haciendo clic aquí.

Find the complete Bexar County Democrats sample ballot here, and the Bexar County Republicans sample ballot here.

Voting in San Antonio's 2022 Primary Election

WHEN: Early voting for the primary begins Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Early voting locations open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary depending on the day; find the full list of locations and hours here.

All early voting locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.

WHERE: Voters may place their ballots at any designated early voting location.

WHAT TO BRING: A valid ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are your other options.

On the ballot

For information on statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more visit the voter guide here.

Bexar County Judge 

  • Democrats:

    • Gerardo (Gerard) Ponce 
    • Ina Minjarez 
    • Ivalis Meza Gonzalez 
    • Peter Sakai

  • Republicans:

    • Trish DeBerry 
    • Nathan Buchanan 

Democrat Party Chair

  • Monica Ramirez Alcantara 
  • Irma G. Barron 

Republican Party Chair

  • Jacinto "Chinto" Martinez 
  • Jeffrey R. McManus 
  • John Austin 

District Clerk

  • Democrats 

    • Gloria A. Martinez 
    • DeEtt Dresch 
    • Christine "Chris" Castillo 
    • Erasmo RAZ Hernandez 
    • Jessica Zapata Bogardus 
    • Mary Angie Garcia 
    • Raul Davila 
    • Eduardo "Eddie" Pichardo 

  • Republicans

    • Misty Spears

County Clerk

  • Democrats:

    • Lucy Adame-Clark 
    • Rachel Garcia Cavazos 

  • Republicans:

    • Rose Farías 
    • Richard A. Gold

Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 2

  • Democrats: 

    • Justin Rodriguez

Bexar County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 4

  • Democrats: 

    • Tommy Calvert

  • Republicans: 

    • Larry Ricketts

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1:

  • Democrats:

    • Robert "Bobby" Tejeda 
    • Sylvia M. Ruiz 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1:

  • Democrats: 

    • Paul Talamantez Jr.

  • Republicans:

    • Duane "Duano" Weeks 
    • Carla M. Riedl 
    • Julie Bray Patterson 
    • Joseph P. Appelt

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

  • Democrats:

    • Yolanda Acuña Uresti 
    • Michele Garcia 
    • Rogelio "Roger" Lopez Jr.

State Representative 118

  • Democrats:

    • Frank Ramirez

  • Republicans:

    • John Lujan

State Representative 122

  • Democrats:

    • Angi Aramburu

  • Republicans:

    • Adam Blanchard
    • Elisa Chan
    • Mark Daniel Cuthbert
    • Mark Dorazio

State Representative 124

  • Democrats: 

    • Gerald Brian Lopez
    • Josey Garcia
    • Steven Gilmore

  • Republicans: 

    • Johnny Arredondo

U.S. Representative 23

  • Democrats:

    • John Lira 
    • Priscilla Golden

  • Republicans

    • Alma Arredondo-Lynch 
    • Tony Gonzales 
    • Alía Garcia 

U.S. Representative 28

  • Democrats:

    • Jessica Cisneros 
    • Tannya Judith Benavides 
    • Henry Cuellar

  • Republicans:

    • Cassy Garcia 
    • Sandra Whitten 
    • Steven Fowler 
    • Rolando Rodriguez 
    • Ed Cabrera 
    • Willie Vasquez Ng 
    • Eric Hohman

U.S. Representative 35

  • Democrats:

    • Greg Casar
    • Eddie Rodriguez
    • Carla-Joy Sisco
    • Rebecca J. Viagran

  • Republicans:

    • Jenai Aragona
    • Bill Condict
    • Marilyn Jackson
    • Alejandro Ledezma
    • Dan McQueen
    • Sam Montoya
    • Asa George Kent Palagi
    • Michael Rodriguez
    • Dan Sawatzki
    • Jennifer Sundt

  • Libertarian:

    • Michael Idrogo

