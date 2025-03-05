San Antonio Water System's Spring Bloom returns this weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Water System (SAWS) will host its annual Spring Bloom this weekend.

Attendees may speak with and listen to local experts on ways to help pollinators and drought strategies for their landscapes.

The first 1,000 attendees get a free WaterSaver plant with a choice of Red Shrimp plant, Esperanza, blue spires sage, and Pride of Barbados.

Visitors may also ask questions about the new SAWS app and the ConnectH2O electronic water meters.

Spring Bloom will be held on Saturday at SAWS Headquarters located at 2800 U.S. Hwy 281 North from 9 a.m. to noon.

