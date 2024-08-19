© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Weather service reports hottest days of San Antonio's summer may be this week

By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:56 AM CDT
NOAA satellite image of Texas on Aug. 19 shows little cloud cover over the state to help cool temperatures
NOAA
NOAA satellite image of Texas on Aug. 19, 2024 shows little cloud cover over the state to help cool temperatures

Temperatures this week may be the hottest of summer, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave that has blistered San Antonio all of August will likely to peak Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 105 or 106. Temperatures will drop closer to 100 by Friday and back into the upper 90s for the weekend, forecasters said.

A subtropical ridge budges little back and forth between Texas and New Mexico, trapping heat, and interfering with any rain-making chances. Winds are mostly calm too.

Heat advisories have been posted for San Antonio, the I-35 corridor, and the coastal plains to remind residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses, including deadly heat stroke.

The Edward's Aquifer has been dropping half-a-foot to a foot a day during this August heat wave as residents water landscaping to try to keep lawns and gardens from turning completely yellow or brown.

The aquifer on Monday stood around 629 feet, or 21 feet below the mark where water conservation measures are imposed. Customers of the San Antonio Water System may only water their yards with an automatic sprinkler once a week based on street address.

Since the start of 2024, about 19 and a half inches of rain had been recorded at San Antonio International Airport, as of Monday. Forecasters said that is about even with year-to-date averages.

Brian Kirkpatrick
