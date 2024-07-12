FAA public hearings may clear way for more SpaceX launches from South Texas

Just days after an investigation into SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site by one federal agency, another continued the company’s march toward more launches.

SpaceX is hoping to increase its launch authorizations to as many as twice a month for either its Starship capsule or its massive SuperHeavy rocket — one of the largest in the world — or the combination of the two.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced public meetings on a draft environmental assessment of the company — the next step in SpaceX’s drive to increase Superheavy orbital launches to more than twice a month. Twenty-five launches is far in excess of what the company had initially told state leaders when the deal was originally drafted years ago.

The assessment will be published later this month, according to the FAA.

Paul Flahive / TPR

Early this week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was investigating the commercial space operator for violations of a 100 year-old-law protecting migratory birds.

A June launch of its Super Heavy rocket along with the Starship at Boca Chica saw several nests damaged and eggs destroyed. In all, nine nests were damaged with eggs destroyed, according to the Coastal Bend & Bays Estuaries Program.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 protects the birds from both intentional and unintentional destruction. Oil and gas operators are often the chief violators prosecuted. Penalties range from fines of $15,000 per egg to $500,000 and can include jail time up to a year.

Environmental groups have criticized the FAA for what they call rubber stamping approvals. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the federal agency over the issue last year.

“Our analysis shows that Even though SpaceX only owns a very small doughnut hole inside the National Wildlife Refuge and State Park area, the impact of the launches is felt for thousands of acres around, in one of the most important, globally Important Bird and biodiversity hotspots,” said Peter Galvin, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The FAA will hold four in-person meetings and one virtual meeting:

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 15, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 20, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SpaceX is seen as an economic boon for the Brownsville area, but communities have also been critical of what has been seen as its complete takeover of the Boca Chica beach area along with the state highway leading out to it. Some have complained the company rides roughshod over the community and state law.

In 2021, employees of the Cameron County District Attorney’s office were directed to leave the area despite being on county roads by SpaceX employees identifying themselves as security despite having no state licenses as security personnel.