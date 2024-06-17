Tropical disturbance could be big rainmaker for drought plagued South Texas

A tropical low over the Bay of Campeche, off the southern Gulf coast of Mexico, could grow into a tropical depression or tropical storm by mid-week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Regardless of strength, forecasters expected Mexico to be drenched with rains for several days. All of South Texas was expected to see some rain this week.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that it anticipated the heaviest rains for the San Antonio area to be on Wednesday and Thursday. Locally, as much as two inches of rain could fall by Friday. About four inches or more could fall east of I-35 during the same period.

The Wednesday and Thursday afternoon rush hours in San Antonio could be very slick. It may be a rainy drive into work Thursday morning too. There was a a strong possibility that Juneteenth celebrations on Wednesday would have to be moved indoors.

A U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft planned to fly into the storm system on Monday to learn more about its strength. It was moving slowly westward or northwestward at times.

All interests along the northwest Gulf of Mexico were advised to keep an eye on the disturbance for further development. Forecasters said on Monday that there was a 70% chance it could grow stronger within 48 hours.

The tropics may be the region's only hope for any rain as a mostly hot and dry summer continues. August and September tend to be the more active months for tropical disturbances to approach the Texas coast.

Drought conditions are now moderate in Bexar County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, after El Niño conditions resulted in a slightly wetter start to the year here. But the city has been slipping — it is now an inch below average year-to-date rainfall average at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 water restrictions, only allowed to water by automatic sprinkler once a week based on street address.

Permitted water pumpers from the Edwards Aquifer have been placed under Stage 4 water restrictions by the authority that manages it. Their pumping has been reduced by 40%. Historical first-ever Stage 5 water restrictions could be coming if rain does not trickle into the aquifer's recharge zone soon.

One added benefit of the current disturbance in question is the thick cloud cover it was expected to produce by mid-week over South Texas. Highs will remain in the 80s Wednesday through Friday before warming again.