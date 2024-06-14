Hurricane experts: Storm system in Gulf of Mexico may grow into tropical depression, soak Texas

Forecasters have warned of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2024, and its first storm may step onto the Texas stage in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday that a low pressure area may develop in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Experts explained that there is a 50% chance of the system growing into a tropical depression by next Wednesday as it moves generally westward or northwestward.

If the system develops a circular wind flow and maximum sustained winds up to 38 mph, it will be designated a tropical depression and receive a number. If winds reach or surpass 39 mph, it will become a tropical storm and receive a name — possibly Alberto.

The season

The Atlantic season officially began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Forecasters predicted this year's season may see about two dozen named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, explained that forecasters expected “17 to 25 named storms that would be tropical storm strength or greater, of which eight to 13 would become hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of category three to five on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale."

He noted that this year’s hurricane forecast will break a record for NOAA. “The high end of those ranges are the highest numbers that NOAA has ever forecast in its May seasonal outlook,” he said.

Record warm sea temperatures, combined with the La Nina effect -- which takes away wind shear that can block hurricanes -- created the ideal conditions for frequent tropical developments this year.

Matt Rosencrans, lead forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), agreed that warmer water is a problem. "The sea surface in the main development region right now are 1-2 centigrade or 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal," he explained. "They are equivalent to what we normally see in August, and they are dramatically warmer than in 2005."

2005 was one of the most destructive years for hurricanes, which saw Hurricane Katrina, among several others.

Brennan said climate change created additional risks. “We’re seeing increased rainfall rates and resultant freshwater flooding," he explained, "and that’s concerning because that hazard in particular has killed more people than any other Atlantic Basin tropical storms and hurricanes in the last decade or so.”

Also, if this year's list of names is exhausted, forecasters will not draw designations from the Greek alphabet. The World Meteorological Organization decided in 2021 that a supplemental list of names would be used instead.

Tech

NOAA has in the past few years developed more tools to monitor tropical weather.

Brennan said that these days, along with the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, an armada of electronics was deployed to monitor storms and ocean conditions.

“Sail drones and gliders that are measuring conditions at the ocean's surface and down into the upper ocean," he added. "We're also developing uncrewed air systems, or small drones that are being flown out of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, but then can go fly down near the ocean’s surface, then measure winds and temperature and other conditions right there at the interface between the ocean and the atmosphere.”

Preparations

On June 10, the Texas Department of Public Safety reminded all residents to prepare themselves for the very busy hurricane season.

Tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico can quickly move inland, unleashing flash floods that can inundate homes and winds that can rip down power lines and plunge communities into darkness.

Authorities may order evacuations, and residents should be ready to efficiently head for safer parts of the state. They advised residents to study hurricane evacuation maps and identify at least two routes they could take -- a primary route and a backup route.

When a storm is forecast to impact your area, take action immediately to be ready. Here's a video about what steps to take, because when a hurricane threatens, there’s a lot to do to keep your family and property safe. #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/LLXIoIWhbR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 8, 2024

An emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents.

Residents were urged to ensure much of that kit was assembled now, and that those documents can be quickly located, added to the kit and taken with them. They should also keep in mind the special needs of elderly or disabled loved ones or neighbors.

Houston Public Media's Matt Thomas, Jack Williams and Lota Nwaukwa contributed to this report.