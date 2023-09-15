More showers on the way for the San Antonio area as a cold front continues its push

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

There's a moderate chance of showers each day through Sunday as a cold front continues its push through the San Antonio area, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain chances taper off on Sunday night, and the dry weather pattern returns by Monday.

Most of Bexar County received a tenth to a quarter of inch of rain during a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters said the cold front stalled over the area to start the weekend but will continue a secondary push by Saturday afternoon to trigger more showers.

The rainfall each day is expected to be on the lighter side but could add up by Sunday. Forecasters said the rain events were likely to produce less than a tenth an inch at a time, and higher amounts could be expected from thunderstorms.

Drought weary San Antonians welcomed any precipitation and the cooler temps it will bring. Lows near sunrise will be in the 70s, and afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s for the next several days.

Saturday's high may not reach 90 due to rain and cloud cover.

Fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The weather service long term forecast for fall calls for above normal temperatures and equal rain chances when compared to other years.