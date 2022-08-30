Rainy through Labor Day weekend; San Antonio and Bexar County step up mosquito battle

There is at least a 50-50 shot of rain most days and nights through Labor Day weekend for San Antonio and the Hill Country.

While the rains will be mostly beneficial and relieve drought conditions, there is the potential for some flooding should thunderstorms "train" over an area.

Thunderstorms did just that on Tuesday morning over some counties west of San Antonio and on the border, where as much as 7 or 8 inches of rain fell in just a couple of hours. Most of the San Antonio area is expected to receive up to an inch and a half of rain through Wednesday night.

Forecasters said some of the best chances for rain for San Antonio this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, which may cause delays for commuters driving home both days.

San Antonio is still about 13 inches below normal rainfall totals for the year at San Antonio International Airport, where showers seem to have gone around.

More fall-like weather patterns and a mild cold front later in the week are triggering the showers. The highs Labor Day weekend will likely remain in the 80s.

A rainy end to a long hot summer has proved to be good breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially in more rural areas of the county.

Bexar County officials this week touted their mosquito-fighting spray trucks that help treat more than 1,400 miles of right-of-way and more than 4,200 acres of ditches and drains.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District confirms a mosquito pool near O'Connor and Nacogdoches roads on the Northeast Side tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Both city and county officials said residents should apply mosquito repellent if they are spending a lot of time outdoors this week.

Standing water should also be eliminated around homes as soon as possible, such as in bird baths and flowerpots.