Cold front, tropical disturbance could be rainmakers this week in San Antonio

A cold front and a tropical disturbance could be rainmakers for the San Antonio area this week.

The cold front is expected to generate showers primarily between Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Rainfall rates will be sporadic with some spots receiving a quarter to half inch while others receive 2 inches or none at all, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said small hail and thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 mph cannot be ruled out.

The weather service said the tropical disturbance in the northwest Gulf of Mexico could bring showers to the western sections of South-Central Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals from that event are pegged between a quarter and a half inch, but some isolated spots could see an inch of rain.

While the drought-stricken region is badly in need of showers, it also needs cooler temperatures. A number of daytime highs of 100 degrees or more broke records this month. Forecasters said daytime highs this week will be in the lower 90s to start this week and rise to the upper 90s by the weekend.

San Antonio residents can still water their lawns once a week under Stage 2 restrictions, but residents in other cities are not as fortunate. Stage 3 restrictions are in place in New Braunfels and Castroville where residents can only water yards once every other week.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority requires pumpers, such as cities and agricultural interests, to reduce pumping from the aquifer more and more with each stage to keep spring flow levels in the Comal and San Marcos rivers high enough to protect endangered species, such as fountain darters and blind salamanders.

The 10-day average of the aquifer level was at 634 feet on Monday. Stage 4 restrictions could be triggered when the 10-day average dips to 630 feet.

Rainfall totals so far this year at San Antonio International Airport are about 11 inches below normal.