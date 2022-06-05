SAWS offers rebate for lawn projects that reduce grass and watering needs amid drought

The San Antonio Water System has launched a rebate program that offers residents cash back for lawn projects that reduce grass and its watering needs.

The rebate — which can range from $300-$1,000 — will be calculated based on how much grass is removed.

“This new rebate starts at $300 for 200 square feet that you're going to transform from grass to something you won't have to water. And what we're looking for with this rebate is either a patio that's pervious, say, flagstones or pavers, that water can flow through or a deck,” said Karen Guz, senior director of conservation for the San Antonio Water System, on TPR's The Source.

“While this is not the greatest of times to try to put a poor new plant in the ground, it is a great time to figure out where you no longer want to maintain grass," she said. "And one of the things that's great to replace grass is an outdoor living area."

Guz said residents should reach out to SAWS before beginning a project if they want to take advantage of the rebate.

Related: To save water, money and time, what are the best gardening tips for a drought tolerant garden?

“We're just really excited to launch this right now because we know it's tough to plant plants, but it's a really good time to be getting rid of grass,” she said.