'Mama’s Closet' offers donated clothes to nursing home patients

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Elderly people placed in the San Pedro Manor nursing home often need more clothes than what they first bring with them.

Joseph Liedecke, a San Antonio College (SAC) employee, created a project that can address those needs. He organized Mama’s Closet, an initiative in honor of his mother, Esther Morales Liedecke, who died four years ago.

During a conversation with a community partner who works at the nursing home, he realized he could donate his mother's wardrobe. And, even better, he realized there was a way to get students involved.

“She was asking if our students could volunteer in other ways. And then I told her, 'you know what, Valerie, I have a closet filled with my mom's clothing,' and I said, 'do you think it would be okay if I set up a little closet with maybe the ladies’ name(s) and their room number? And I can get our students to adopt like a grandparent.' ”

Liedecke feels the idea was born from the instinct for generosity his mother instilled in him.

“I wanted to continue her legacy. She was very involved in the community and giving back,” he added.

Liedecke said the process for prospective volunteers is simple.

“I will have a little card with the person's name, their room number, and the size of the outfit," he explained. "A student can come into my office that wants to adopt a grandparent. They choose an outfit with a name on it. They walk to the nursing home and they go and pay a visit and hand deliver this little outfit. “

After Liedecke posted his project on social media, he received positive feedback. SAC's Office of Student Life , where the initiative is housed, received donations of clothes from several SAC students.

“A young lady came by last week and she said, 'hey, Joseph, my grandmother recently lost some weight, and I have all these clothes that belong to her. Can I bring them?' I said, 'absolutely.' ”

Liedecke said clothes donations will be accepted as long as they are clean and not torn. He is working on a flier to post on the Alamo Colleges’ Alamo Experience website as well as in the college’s newsletters.

“We're going to take some baby steps right now and see how it goes. But I would love it if some of the other Alamo colleges would adopt Mama's Closet as well,” he added.