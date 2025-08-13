Leander ISD school bus rolls over with 42 children, 1 adult inside

A Leander ISD school bus rolled over Wednesday in the Sandy Creek area of Leander with 42 children and one adult inside.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the rollover happened near 22100 Nameless Road, and that first responders from the agency and Travis County Emergency Services District 1 were on the scene.

First responders are telling people to avoid the area.

KUT News is reaching out to ATCEMS and the Travis County Sheriff's Office to ask about the extent of injuries.

Round Mountain Baptist Church is serving as a reunification center. ATCEMS said students who don't need to go to the hospital will be taken to the church.

Wednesday was the first day of school for Leander ISD.

This is a developing story.

