North East ISD appoints new interim superintendent to lead district

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A familiar face will lead San Antonio’s second largest school district in the interim following the retirement of Superintendent Sean Maika.

Board trustees with North East Independent School District unanimously voted 6-0 Monday night to appoint NEISD's Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett to the interim position.

This comes after Maika announced last month he would retire mid-year.

“I want this district to continue on. This wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly,” Maika said during Monday’s board meeting. “We have always put my career first, and it’s time for me to put my family first.”

Courtesy / North East ISD North East ISD's Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett has been selected to serve as the district's new interim superintendent.

Jarrett currently serves as the NEISDs Chief Instructional Officer and is in charge of academics across the district. He has more than 25 years of experience in public education, including the last several with the district.

“Mr. Jarret and I have worked closely over the past six years,” said Maika in a news release. “I have no doubt our district is being left in good hands with him at the helm.”

Maika’s resignation does not officially take effect until March 31, but his last workday with the district will be Jan. 12.

Jarrett will officially take the helm starting Jan. 13.

“I’m thrilled to build on the great work we’ve been doing and to explore new learning opportunities for all of our students,” Jarrett said in a statement.