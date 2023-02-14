© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Education

Uvalde interim superintendent addresses internal police inquiry; classes will end before May 24

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST
In a statement to reporters Thursday afternoon, UCISD spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza said the district was “deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo.”
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District building.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board addressed controversy over its decision to end an internal review of the district police response to the Robb Elementary school shooting last May.

The district announced last year it would work with the private firm JPPI Investigations to conduct a review of how police responded to the mass shooting.

Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson said at a board meeting Monday that JPPI was mentioned as an option but was never officially authorized.

"We never engaged JPPI. We never signed anything with JPPI," Patterson said. "And never paid JPPI having to do with an investigation into our police department."

A press release by the district in September stated otherwise.

Patterson apologized for the confusion.

"The press releases [stated] JPPI would investigate or are investigating. That is confusing, and I will agree that is confusing," he said.

Patterson said the district police response has been subject to several other investigations, including one completed by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

At the meeting, the board unanimously voted to end its school year before the May 24 anniversary of the massacre.

Students will not attend school after May 22 due to safety concerns and to respect the lives lost.

Patterson said the district has worked with the Texas Education Agency to ensure the early end to the school year would have no financial consequences or make-up days.

"The administration has worked through these issues with the commissioner's office [at] the Texas Education Agency to address this unique situation," he said.

UvaldeRobb Elementary SchoolUvalde ShootingPolice
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
