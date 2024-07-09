Ford F-Series, Hyundai Elantra top the list of stolen vehicles in San Antonio in June 2024

Ford's F-Series, Hyundai Elantras, and Chevrolet Silverados were among the top three stolen cars in the city last month.

That’s according to a list on the top 10 stolen vehicles in San Antonio last month, posted on social media by the San Antonio Police Department.

Other vehicles that made the list include Dodge Rams, Kia Optimas, and Honda Accords.

SAPD also shared tips for residents to help prevent vehicle crimes.

This includes not leaving any valuables in cars, parking in well-lit areas or attended lots, and always locking your car.

The department previously teamed up with Hyundai in May for vehicle owners to get a free software upgrade to reduce vehicle thefts.

Police officials have previously said stolen cars are often illegally sold or used in other crimes.

To report a stolen vehicle, complete and submit a form for the SAPD Vehicle Crimes Unit here.