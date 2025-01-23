7 San Antonio police officers wounded in Stone Oak shooting expected to fully recover

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Seven San Antonio police officers were shot on Wednesday night while responding to a suicide in progress on the far North Side on Stone Oak Parkway.

Police Chief William McManus said police responded to a call from a concerned family member and arrived at the suspect's apartment in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway at 8:30 p.m.

"SWAT arrived on the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for several hours," McManus told reporters early Thursday morning. "At the end of the event, the suspect was found to be deceased. We don't know if he was shot by a self-inflicted wound or whether or not he was shot by SWAT officers."

McManus added that the suspect —46-year-old Brandon Scott Poulos— had three arrests on Jan. 18, two for assault and one for DWI, and was out on bond at the time.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Brandon Scott Poulos

The first four officers to respond to the scene were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other three officers were later found to also have non-life-threatening wounds. According to a statement from the SAPD, the seven officers are "expected to make a full recovery."

The officers have been with the department for four to eight years. All have been placed on administrative leave until further notice, which is standard procedure.

The SAPD shooting team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate inquiries into the shooting and present their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney's office for an independent review.