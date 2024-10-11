Robert Roberson loses appeal to stop Texas from executing him based on debunked 'shaken baby syndrome'

Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson lost one of his final appeals on Friday. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals refused to stop his Oct. 17 execution.

This narrows Roberson's path to avoiding the death penalty.

Republican State Rep. Jeff Leach reacted on social media by calling this "a terribly unjust and unconscionable decision that, in my opinion, compels immediate action by the legislature."

Democratic State Rep. Joe Moody, chair of the Texas House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, called a hearing of the committee for Oct. 16., the day before Roberson’s planned execution.

"We’re barreling towards an execution when a strong bipartisan majority of #tx leg reps aren’t even sure a crime occurred—and are very sure due process didn’t," Moody said on X. "We have to do all we can to pump the brakes before this stains Texas justice for generations."

Roberson’s attorneys have argued that his conviction was based on "shaken baby syndrome," a now discredited theory that claims violently shaking a baby can cause fatal brain damage — but without leaving any other signs of physical trauma.

In 2002, Roberson’s two-year old daughter, Nikki, was sick with a fever of 104.5. The little girl was born with chronic health problems that were never fully diagnosed. She would frequently stop breathing and turn blue.

Over the course of a week, Roberson took the toddler to both the ER and her pediatrician, who prescribed codeine and another powerful drug. Both are respiratory suppressants that medical experts say are no longer prescribed for children.

And in the early morning of Jan. 31, Nikki stopped breathing again. When Roberson rushed his daughter back to the hospital in Palestine, Texas, Nikki could not be resuscitated. Her heart was revived but not her brain. She was taken off life support the following day.

"I lost my little girl and and then they accused me of it because I couldn't explain, explain what happened to her," Roberson told TPR in an interview from Texas Death Row in Huntsville. "So they just said I was guilty of it because the hospital told the investigators that it was a certain type of case shaking baby you know, and that's the way they went. They never did investigate it.”

The lead detective on the case says that’s correct. No theory beyond shaken baby syndrome was ever seriously investigated.

Roberson is on the autism spectrum, and he also has a low IQ.

“He's been described by people who know him as like Forrest Gump," said Gretchen Sween, Roberson’s lead attorney. "He has this, a developmental disability, this lifelong, but he also has this sort of childlike innocence and authenticity and is very intuitive and kind about people.”

Sween said the hospital did a CAT scan of Nikki and found a swollen, bleeding brain — believed at the time to be a classic sign of shaken baby syndrome.

But now medical experts point out that pneumonia and starving the brain of oxygen can create those symptoms — and Nikki had both.

But back in 2002, the East Texas hospital staff thought they had a dad murdering his daughter. They called the police. They immediately suspected Roberson because of his odd demeanor.

Roberson was convicted and sentenced to death largely because of his unemotional behavior that night and in the courtroom in front of the jury.

But jurors were never told about Nikki’s chronic medical problems.

Robert Roberson with his daughter Nikki

In recent years, medical experts reexamined Nikki’s lung tissue and found that she was suffering from two kinds of pneumonia which caused sepsis and then septic shock.

To date, courts have exonerated and released at least 33 people convicted based on a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. The medical consensus today is that the diagnosis is based on junk science.

A few days ago, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction of a Dallas man on a similar shaken baby case. Roberson's attorneys argued that their client should be granted a new trial.

More than 13,000 people have signed a petition calling for Roberson's looming execution to be halted.