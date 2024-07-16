New court ruling will allow the demolition of the Sutherland Springs church to move forward

A ruling Monday by a state district judge ended a temporary hold on the demolition of the original sanctuary at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Twenty-six people were killed and 22 others were wounded at the church in 2017 after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service.

The church, about 45 miles east of San Antonio, was turned into a memorial in the months after the shooting. A new sanctuary later opened in 2019.

The original building was scheduled to be demolished earlier this month.

A July 2 court order, granted by 81st District Judge Jennifer Dillingham, temporarily paused the razing of the church.

In 2021, after the dedication of a new church, its members voted to have the site of the mass shooting demolished. Amber Holder filed the lawsuit because, she said, she, several survivors, and family of the victims were not given a chance to vote on that 2021 decision.

The Associated Press reported state District Judge Russel Wilson denied a request Monday during a hearing to extend the order, which cleared the way for demolition.

In 2021, members of the church voted to raze the building.

A lawsuit filed by church member Amber Holder in May alleged she and other victims' family members did not get a chance to vote in the decision.

Holder has previously said she didn't mind if the church was razed — she was advocating for people who did not get a chance to cast a vote to have their voices heard.

It was not clear when the church planned to move forward with the demolition following Monday’s ruling.