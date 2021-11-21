How San Antonians can give (and receive) food assistance this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is around the corner. Here are ways you can give and receive food assistance this holiday season.

Give help

Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank is running short on turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.

The food bank is seeing near-record requests for holiday help at a time of supply chain shortages and rising food prices at grocery stories.

The food bank asks the public to make nonperishable food donations at any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch... or at the red barrels outside Goodwill stores or H-E-B grocery stories.

The food bank also asks for monetary donations. A $15 donation can provide a turkey during the holidays.

Donation and volunteer information is at SAFoodBank.org.

San Antonio Natatorium

WHEN: Nov. 1-30 during operating hours

WHERE: San Antonio Natatorium (1430 W Cesar E Chavez Blvd), Barrera Fitness Center (5800 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy)

WHAT: Bring two nonperishable food items and receive free entry for swimming at the natatorium during operating hours.

Jacqueline Smith Foundation

WHEN: Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ella Austin Community Center, 1023 N Pine

WHAT: Volunteer your time or make monetary donations. The organization's goal is to assist 400 veterans, families and community members.

Turkey Tailgate

WHEN: Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Sumo Japanese Steakhouse, 8342 W I-10

WHAT: Help smoke turkeys, accept donations and make preparations for Thanksgiving Day. Volunteer shifts can be 1 hour or all day long, and kids are welcome.

Receive Help

Fuerza Unida

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 710 New Laredo Hwy

WHAT: The South Side nonprofit will be offering turkeys and side dishes to create a full Thanksgiving.

San Antonio Food Bank

WHEN: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy

Call 210-431-8326 for more information about food assistance.

New Braunfels Food Bank

More food pantries in the San Antonio area: