How San Antonians can give (and receive) food assistance this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is around the corner. Here are ways you can give and receive food assistance this holiday season.
Give help
Food Bank
The San Antonio Food Bank is running short on turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.
The food bank is seeing near-record requests for holiday help at a time of supply chain shortages and rising food prices at grocery stories.
The food bank asks the public to make nonperishable food donations at any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch... or at the red barrels outside Goodwill stores or H-E-B grocery stories.
The food bank also asks for monetary donations. A $15 donation can provide a turkey during the holidays.
Donation and volunteer information is at SAFoodBank.org.
San Antonio Natatorium
WHEN: Nov. 1-30 during operating hours
WHERE: San Antonio Natatorium (1430 W Cesar E Chavez Blvd), Barrera Fitness Center (5800 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy)
WHAT: Bring two nonperishable food items and receive free entry for swimming at the natatorium during operating hours.
Jacqueline Smith Foundation
WHEN: Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Ella Austin Community Center, 1023 N Pine
WHAT: Volunteer your time or make monetary donations. The organization's goal is to assist 400 veterans, families and community members.
Turkey Tailgate
WHEN: Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Sumo Japanese Steakhouse, 8342 W I-10
WHAT: Help smoke turkeys, accept donations and make preparations for Thanksgiving Day. Volunteer shifts can be 1 hour or all day long, and kids are welcome.
Receive Help
Fuerza Unida
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: 710 New Laredo Hwy
WHAT: The South Side nonprofit will be offering turkeys and side dishes to create a full Thanksgiving.
San Antonio Food Bank
WHEN: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy
Call 210-431-8326 for more information about food assistance.
New Braunfels Food Bank
More food pantries in the San Antonio area:
- Agape Ministry Emergency Assistance Program: Provides free food to people who reside in the following zip codes: 78217, 78218, 78239, 78209, 78219, 78233, 78244, 78247, and 78154. Located at 127 Lanark, San Antonio, Texas 78218. Open from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Basic Needs: Provides free bags of groceries, household and personal hygiene items and more. Located at 103 Macrae, Kirby, Texas 78219.
- CAM Social Services: Provides emergency boxes of food, as well as holiday meals. Located at 110 McCullough and open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
- Guadalupe Community Center: Provides different levels of assistance programs, as well as holiday meals. Located at 1801 W Durango, San Antonio, Texas 78207. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food distribution runs form 9 a.m. to noon.
- Senior Congregate Meal and Activities Comprehensive Emergency Assistance: Offers food and other assistance in zip codes 78101, 78108, 78109, 78124, 78148, 78150, 78152, 78154, 78233 (Live Oak) 78239 (Windcrest) and 78263. Located at 250 Donlan, Converse, Texas 78109. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Inman Food Pantry: Provides emergency assistance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Located at 1214 Colima, San Antonio, Texas 78207.
