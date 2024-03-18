San Antonio Parks & Rec to give away 1,000 free fruit trees this weekend

Local residents in search of greenery can take advantage of San Antonio Parks & Recreation's annual fruit tree giveaway this weekend.

The "Sweet and Green" Fruit Tree Giveaway — formerly known as "Jammin' Jams" — will distribute 1,000 free fruit trees in an effort to grow a stronger tree canopy in San Antonio.

Available fruit trees include lemon, lime, key lime, orange, peach, pomegranate, and fig trees. Residents are limited to one tree per household. No proof of residency is required.

Distribution begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Monterrey Park on 5919 W. Commerce St.

Parks & Rec advises residents to arrive early because the line may begin to form before distribution begins.

All trees will be passed out white supplies last. City staff will cut off the line at 1,000 guests.