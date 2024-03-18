© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio Parks & Rec to give away 1,000 free fruit trees this weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM CDT
San Antonio's Parks and Recreation will give away 1,000 free fruit trees at its annual "Sweet N Green" giveaway, formerly known as the "Jammin' Jams."
Courtesy of San Antonio Parks and Recreation
San Antonio's Parks and Recreation will give away 1,000 free fruit trees at its annual "Sweet N Green" giveaway, formerly known as the "Jammin' Jams."

Local residents in search of greenery can take advantage of San Antonio Parks & Recreation's annual fruit tree giveaway this weekend.

The "Sweet and Green" Fruit Tree Giveaway — formerly known as "Jammin' Jams" — will distribute 1,000 free fruit trees in an effort to grow a stronger tree canopy in San Antonio.

Available fruit trees include lemon, lime, key lime, orange, peach, pomegranate, and fig trees. Residents are limited to one tree per household. No proof of residency is required.

Distribution begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Monterrey Park on 5919 W. Commerce St.

Parks & Rec advises residents to arrive early because the line may begin to form before distribution begins.

All trees will be passed out white supplies last. City staff will cut off the line at 1,000 guests.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Community San AntoniotreescommunityTPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro