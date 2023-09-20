Lawsuit against San Antonio’s DeLorean Motors Reimagined settled out of court

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The lawsuit between Karma Automotives and DeLorean Motors Reimagined was dismissed earlier this month after the two parties came to an agreement out of court.

Karma Automotives accused former employees — including DeLorean Motors Reimagined CEO Joost de Vries — of stealing trade secrets during their time at Karma that they then used to establish DeLorean Motors Reimagined in San Antonio.

The lawsuit was filed in Houston last August and dismissed by a Houston judge on Sept. 8.

Neither DeLorean Motors Reimagined nor Karma Automotives responded to TPR’s request for comment.

In a statement to the San Antonio Express-News after the case was dismissed, de Vries said, “I’m happy for Karma, and I’m happy for us.”

De Vries and DeLorean Motors Reimagined announced their establishment in San Antonio in early 2022 and said they would create 450 jobs and set up their base of operations in Port San Antonio.

A year and a half later, there was still little information about when the new Alpha5 DeLorean vehicles will be manufactured or delivered to customers.

The company’s website is sparse on details , but allows customers to pay $88 to join the “Alpha Club,” where it can then purchase a non-refundable random production slot for $3,497.

The website says 9,351 Alpha5s will be manufactured over a six-year period. No vehicle deliveries “are currently expected before late 2024.”