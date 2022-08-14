© 2022 Texas Public Radio
DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
DeLoreanAlpha5.png
DeLorean Motors Reimagined
/
The DeLorean Alpha 5

Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer.

Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio.

Both the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have offered around 500 thousand dollars each in incentives to DeLorean to bring about 450 employees to the new headquarters, located in Port San Antonio.

The incentives from the city and county would only be given to the company after it fulfills its obligation to hire a minimum amount of employees.

In a statement, DeLorean CEO Joost De Vries called the lawsuit "baseless" and said the company is moving forward with their plans and didn't anticipate any delays.

DeLorean Lawsuit From Karma Automotive by Dan Katz on Scribd

The newly imagined DeLorean was teased during the Super Bowl, and and will be unveiled on August 22nd in Pebble Beach Florida at the Concours d'Elegance.

