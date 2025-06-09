Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum condemns LA violence and the ICE arrests that led to protests

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

MEXICO CITY — As tensions rose in Los Angeles following mass immigration arrests and violent protests, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday called for calm and respect.

In her daily press conference, Sheinbaum urged U.S. authorities to carry out all immigration procedures with full adherence to due process and human dignity. At the same time, she condemned the use of violence during demonstrations and appealed to Mexican nationals in the U.S. to remain peaceful.

“Let it be clear,” Sheinbaum said, “we condemn violence, wherever it comes from.”

While defending the right to protest, she warned against actions that could escalate tensions or undermine the cause of those demanding justice.

Last Saturday, Carlos González, the Mexican consul general in Los Angeles, expressed concern about the Trump administration's arrests at immigration courts in Los Angeles, San Antonio and across the U.S. He urged migrants with a court appointment to ask their lawyers to accompany them.

Sheinbaum also expressed deep concern over the large-scale immigration raids carried out across Southern California, which have led to more than 100 arrests. She stressed that most Mexicans in the United States are contributing members of society.

“They are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals,” she said.

Sheinbaum reminded U.S. officials that the U.S. economy depends, in part, on Mexican labor, that most undocumented Mexicans in the U.S. have lived in the country for many years, and that many of them are deeply embedded in their communities.

Mexico, she reaffirmed, would continue using all available diplomatic and legal tools to defend the rights and dignity of its citizens abroad. “Mexicans will always have our support,” she said, adding that “if they wish to return, they will be welcomed with open arms.”

Mexico's foreign minister, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, on Monday confirmed that at least 42 Mexican nationals are currently detained in four separate facilities across the U.S., with four already deported.

He said that consular services had been activated to ensure those detained receive legal assistance and that due process is followed. Mexico’s consulates, he said, are stepping up monitoring visits to detention centers to ensure proper treatment.

Sheinbaum also called for regional cooperation and a more humane approach to migration. She emphasized that migration should be treated not as a criminal issue but as a shared responsibility.

Peaceful protests have also taken place across the United States, including in San Antonio. While tensions remain high, Mexico’s message was clear: Violence must be avoided, and the rights of all migrants must be respected.