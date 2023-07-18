© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 - Llano, TX is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
Border & Immigration

'From border security to sadism:' Report claims Texas DPS told to push migrants into Rio Grande

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
David Martin DaviesDan Katz
Published July 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL/REUTERS
/
X07607
An unfinished orange buoy barrier is placed in the Rio Grande River by the Texas Department of Public Safety in response to migrants crossing the river, near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., July 11, 2023.

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Emails from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) alleged state troopers witnessed several incidents of abuse against migrants in Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border security initiative.

The emails, first reported by Hearst Newspapers, detailed accounts from July 3 illustrating a previously unreported incident along the Rio Grande.

According to the emails, a shift officer allegedly commanded other troopers to push a group of migrants — which included small children and nursing babies — back into the river.

A trooper emailed the account to a supervisor and said other troopers were told to deny migrants water, even during triple digit temperatures.

"[The] uncovering of the borderline torturous activity against migrants — including all but intentionally drowning babies — deserves a swift and thorough investigation by the federal government," said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa and Maverick County Democratic Party Chair Juanita Martinez in a joint statement.

"At the end of the day, Texans need to wake up because these stunts of Greg Abbott are not border patrol. They are not immigration policy," said State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio.

Abbott's $4 billion Operation Lone Star program uses state troopers and National Guard personnel to arrest migrants on state trespassing charges. Recently, Abbott added more controversial measures to the program, including his deployment of border buoys in Eagle Pass in an effort to deter migrants from illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety unloads buoys
Border & Immigration
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's floating wall has arrived at the border
David Martin Davies
Five tractor trailers loaded with the four-foot diameter buoy balls arrived Friday in Eagle Pass. When assembled, they will make a thousand-foot-long obstacle for migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

Critics challenged Operation Lone Star in court because of the inhumane treatment of migrants and possible violations of international treatments with Mexico. It also faces challenges because immigration falls under the purview of the federal government, not the states.

"I want to know how many people die every week. I want a report on every injury that happens as a result of these kinds of actions that they've taken," Gutierrez explained to TPR. He added that he spoke with Steve McCraw, the head of DPS. "He told me they will be transparent. He has told me that they are providing water, and that they are providing humanitarian aid."

DPS did not respond to TPR's request for comment. Abbott has not spoken publicly since the publication of the report.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said he lost trust in McCraw ever since his performance in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting last May.

"Steve McCraw lied about Uvalde. They lied to the people of Texas about Uvalde, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if they're lying about this," Castro said.

Castro said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Monday night.

"I told him about how extreme and severe things are getting at the U.S. Mexico border [and] the barbaric actions that Greg Abbott has directed his people to take. And the secretary of state expressed his deep concern and said that they are reviewing it now," Castro explained. "I urge President Biden and the administration to take very swift action to stop Greg Abbott from doing what he's doing. I think you cross over from border security to barbarism and sadism."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Border & Immigration border issuesEagle PassImmigrationmigrantsTop StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marion@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies
Dan Katz
dan@tpr.org
See stories by Dan Katz