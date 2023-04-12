© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Border & Immigration

Head of Mexico's National Institute of Migration faces criminal charges for deadly Juárez fire

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz,
Marian Navarro
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
Fire at migrant center in Ciudad Juarez_Reuters_04122023
Jose Luis Gonzalez
/
Reuters
Authorities stand at a scene, near bodies covered in sheets, at a migrant detention center, after a fire broke out leaving several casualties, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Government officials in Mexico faced criminal charges in connection with a fire last month that killed at least 40 migrants at an immigrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Juárez.

Mexico's attorney general said in a statement that it launched criminal proceedings against Francisco Garduño, the head of Mexico's National Migration Institute, and four other officials.

Garduño led Mexico’s prison system before leading its agency in charge of immigration. He has faced scrutiny from human rights groups for what they call systemic issues with the agency.

Five lower level guards and a Venezuelan migrant already faced homicide charges related to the fire.

Garduño and another high-ranking official failed to "watch over, protect and ensure safety for the people and facilities in their charge," according to the statement.

Video reviewed by TPR showed guards at the facility walking away as the fire raged.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the guards didn’t have the keys to the cells.

The statement also alleged officials showed a "pattern of irresponsibility," and they pointed to a similar fire at migrant facility in Tenosique, Tabasco, in 2020, where one person died an 14 were injured.

It is unclear what criminal charges are being pursued against the officials.

Tags
Border & Immigration BorderEl PasoMigrant DeathsJuárezMexicoTop Stories
Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
See stories by Dan Katz
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro