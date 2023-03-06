© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio's broadcast signal is currently down. Internet stream is unaffected. We are working to restore the radio signal.
Border & Immigration

FBI San Antonio investigates kidnappings of U.S. citizens in Matamoros

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST
FBI-Headquarters-DC-logo-Reuters-030623
Beata Zawrzel/Beata Zawrzel via Reuters Connec
/
X07413
Federal Bureau Of Investigation emblem is seen on the headquarters building in Washington D.C., United States, on October 20, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE

Four U.S. citizens are missing after unidentified gunmen opened fired on their vehicle in Matamoros, Mexico.

In a news release, the FBI San Antonio Division said the individuals crossed into Matamoros, Mexico, on Friday from Brownsville in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Gunmen fired on the vehicle after it first crossed the border. All four individuals were taken from the vehicle.

The U.S. consulate in Matamoros issued analert to avoid the area after reports of the incident.

The FBI San Antonio division said it was working with federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas is currently classified as aLevel 4: Do not travel area in the State Department's travel advisory for Mexico.

The agency announced a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

The public can submit comments online or call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210) 225-6741.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Border & Immigration kidnappingMexicoMatamorosBrownsvilleFBITop Stories
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro