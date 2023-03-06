FBI San Antonio investigates kidnappings of U.S. citizens in Matamoros

Four U.S. citizens are missing after unidentified gunmen opened fired on their vehicle in Matamoros, Mexico.

In a news release , the FBI San Antonio Division said the individuals crossed into Matamoros, Mexico, on Friday from Brownsville in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Gunmen fired on the vehicle after it first crossed the border. All four individuals were taken from the vehicle.

The U.S. consulate in Matamoros issued an alert to avoid the area after reports of the incident.

The FBI San Antonio division said it was working with federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas is currently classified as a Level 4: Do not travel area in the State Department's travel advisory for Mexico.

The agency announced a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

The public can submit comments online or call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210) 225-6741.