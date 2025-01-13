A new e-book from UT Health San Antonio offers recommendations on research about cancer in Latinos

A recently published online book by UT Health San Antonio and cancer experts provides recommendations on how to reduce the incidence of cancer in Latinos.

Last February, a conference for advancing the science of cancer in Latinos brought together hundreds of researchers, advocates and survivors to hear about advancements in research.

Almost a year later, UT Health San Antonio and other cancer experts came together to publish an online book to share that information with the public.

"Our book, Advancing the Science of Cancer in Latinos: 2024 Conference Proceedings, takes an in-depth look at the state of cancer in Latinos and identifies collaborative solutions,” said co-editor Amelie Ramirez.

UT Health San Antonio explained that cancer is the leading cause of death for Latinos in the U.S.

The book explores the barriers Latinos face with cancer treatment and diagnosis, such as low screening rates, low participation in clinical studies and access to care.

“Our conference and book aim to share areas where different sectors of society can help address the burden of cancer among Latinos and all people,” Ramirez said.

The online book also explores how to address systemic inequities behind cancer disparities. The recommendations advise readers to address toxicity among Latinos and the high number of pediatric cancer patients, and to acknowledge language issues between clinician and patient.

Along with recommendations inside the clinics and within health care, the book also addresses improvements in the research side of the disparities. Among the ways the editors suggest improving research is to improve the Latino cancer research methodology and increase participation from Latinos in clinical trials.

“We hope that readers will explore this important research to gain a fresh, comprehensive perspective on Latino cancer health disparities,” Ramirez said.