A new e-book from UT Health San Antonio offers recommendations on research about cancer in Latinos

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:20 PM CST
Dr. Amelie Ramirez is a chair and professor of Population Health Sciences at UT Health San Antonio. She is also the director of the Institute for Health Promotion Research.
Courtesy photo
/
UT Health San Antonio
Dr. Amelie Ramirez is a chair and professor of Population Health Sciences at UT Health San Antonio. She is also the director of the Institute for Health Promotion Research.

A recently published online book by UT Health San Antonio and cancer experts provides recommendations on how to reduce the incidence of cancer in Latinos.

Last February, a conference for advancing the science of cancer in Latinos brought together hundreds of researchers, advocates and survivors to hear about advancements in research.

Almost a year later, UT Health San Antonio and other cancer experts came together to publish an online book to share that information with the public.

"Our book, Advancing the Science of Cancer in Latinos: 2024 Conference Proceedings, takes an in-depth look at the state of cancer in Latinos and identifies collaborative solutions,” said co-editor Amelie Ramirez.

UT Health San Antonio explained that cancer is the leading cause of death for Latinos in the U.S.

The book explores the barriers Latinos face with cancer treatment and diagnosis, such as low screening rates, low participation in clinical studies and access to care.

“Our conference and book aim to share areas where different sectors of society can help address the burden of cancer among Latinos and all people,” Ramirez said.

The online book also explores how to address systemic inequities behind cancer disparities. The recommendations advise readers to address toxicity among Latinos and the high number of pediatric cancer patients, and to acknowledge language issues between clinician and patient.

Along with recommendations inside the clinics and within health care, the book also addresses improvements in the research side of the disparities. Among the ways the editors suggest improving research is to improve the Latino cancer research methodology and increase participation from Latinos in clinical trials.

“We hope that readers will explore this important research to gain a fresh, comprehensive perspective on Latino cancer health disparities,” Ramirez said.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
