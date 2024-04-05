First over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill, now sold in-store at HEB, other retailers

Opill, the over-the-counter birth control pill, is now available at H-E-B stores and other retailers across San Antonio and Texas.

The federal Food & Drug Administration approved the first-of-its-kind pill in July 2023.

The progestin-only oral pill allows greater access to contraceptive medication without the need to visit a doctor for a prescription.

It's expected the over-the-counter sale of Opill will help improve access to contraception and reduce unintended pregnancies.

What you need to know about Opill Over-the-counter birth control is being rolled out to pharmacies across the country. It’s called Opill and it was approved by the FDA in July 2023. Advocates say this is a huge step in the right direction when it comes to women’s health and makes birth control accessible to almost everyone. Listen • 48:45

“When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available non-prescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a release.

Rollout of the pill began in late March. It was spotted at an H-E-B in San Antonio near Olmos Park.

A one-month supply of Opill sells for about $20. A three-month supply is just over $50. It can also be bought at other retailers like Walgreens, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and online.

Opill is at HEB! Daily oral birth control pills, no prescription required!



$20/month or $50/3months



Buy yourself a pack of donate some to @BBFundTX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TgtSvFSIhS — curbside abortion provider says free palestine (@artyleooo) April 2, 2024

Currently, there is no age restriction on who can purchase Opill. While Opill may be suitable for many, consulting with a doctor or health care provider can ensure the best fit for an individual based on medical history and preferences.

The FDA said like other birth control, Opill should be taken at the same time every day. Effectiveness of the pill is contingent to adhering to daily use at the same time of the day.