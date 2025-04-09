National Recording Registry inducts three iconic Latino music recordings

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro celebrated on Tuesday the addition of three iconic Latino music recordings to the National Recording Registry .

The Library of Congress announced it will induct Vicente Fernández's cover of "El Rey," Freddy Fender's "Before the Next Teardrop Falls," and the Hamilton album to the registry as part of its 2025 selection.

I am thrilled to share that three of the songs you helped me nominate were selected by the Library of Congress to be inducted into the prestigious National Recording Registry this year. Let’s celebrate the three iconic Latino music giants—Vicente Fernández, Freddy Fender, and Lin… pic.twitter.com/ogUXeCkQpr — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 9, 2025

Castro curated his annual list of community suggestions for the registry last year, which included Fernandez, Fender, and a Hamilton mixtape.

“Today’s announcement represents the Library of Congress’ growing recognition that music by Latino musicians has shaped the soundtrack of American Life,” Castro said in a statement. “I am proud to see that these three iconic recordings from iconic artists are rightfully taking their place as legends in American music history.”

The National Recording Registry works to preserve recordings with cultural, historic, or aesthetic significance to life in the U.S. The Library of Congress has selected 25 recordings for inclusion each year over the last 19 years.

Works by Latino musicians currently represent less than 5% of inducted titles.

In an effort to recognize Latino contributions to U.S. history and culture, Castro has solicited suggestions from the public for nominations to the registry over the last three years.

Titles from his nominations that have made it into the registry include Irene Cara’s "Flashdance…What a Feeling" (1983) , Daddy Yankee’s "Gasolina" (2004), and works from Juan Gabriel and Héctor Lavoe.

Castro is expected to launch a new call for suggestions later this year for the 2026 registry.