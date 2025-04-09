© 2025 Texas Public Radio
National Recording Registry inducts three iconic Latino music recordings

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:34 AM CDT
Mexican singer Vicente Fernández performs during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara on Oct. 14, 2011.
1 of 3  — Singer Fernandez performs during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara
Mexican singer Vicente Fernández performs during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara on Oct. 14, 2011.
Henry Romero / Reuters
A scene from the musical 'Hamilton' during a screening at Operettenhaus Hamburg.
2 of 3  — Musical "Hamilton
A scene from the musical 'Hamilton' during a screening at Operettenhaus Hamburg.
Ulrich Perrey / dpa
Freddy Fender gives an interview on March 27, 1975, on his first visit to Nashville.
3 of 3  — Freddy Fender gives an interview in the ABCs Dot Records office on March 27, 1975, on his first visit ever to Nashville.
Freddy Fender gives an interview on March 27, 1975, on his first visit to Nashville.
Frank Empson / Reuters

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro celebrated on Tuesday the addition of three iconic Latino music recordings to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced it will induct Vicente Fernández's cover of "El Rey," Freddy Fender's "Before the Next Teardrop Falls," and the Hamilton album to the registry as part of its 2025 selection.

Castro curated his annual list of community suggestions for the registry last year, which included Fernandez, Fender, and a Hamilton mixtape.

“Today’s announcement represents the Library of Congress’ growing recognition that music by Latino musicians has shaped the soundtrack of American Life,” Castro said in a statement. “I am proud to see that these three iconic recordings from iconic artists are rightfully taking their place as legends in American music history.”

The National Recording Registry works to preserve recordings with cultural, historic, or aesthetic significance to life in the U.S. The Library of Congress has selected 25 recordings for inclusion each year over the last 19 years.

Arts & Culture
National Recording Registry adds Tracy Chapman, Hamilton and the Minecraft game soundtrack
Neda Ulaby
There are 25 new additions to the Library of Congress collection. They include albums by Elton John, Miles Davis, Amy Winehouse, and the original cast recording of Hamilton.

Works by Latino musicians currently represent less than 5% of inducted titles.

In an effort to recognize Latino contributions to U.S. history and culture, Castro has solicited suggestions from the public for nominations to the registry over the last three years.

Titles from his nominations that have made it into the registry include Irene Cara’s "Flashdance…What a Feeling" (1983) , Daddy Yankee’s "Gasolina" (2004), and works from Juan Gabriel and Héctor Lavoe.

Castro is expected to launch a new call for suggestions later this year for the 2026 registry.

