San Antonio celebrates the beauty of poetry throughout April

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
Poetry books
Peter Pereira
/
Reuters
Poetry books

Spring is in the air, April is National Poetry Month, and San Antonio is encouraging all residents to embrace their sun-kissed poetic creativity.

“The universe is bringing us all the joy it can muster — Easter, Fiesta, National Poetry Month — all in the month of April,” said Eddie Vega, San Antonio's poet laureate, as quoted in a city statement. “Something poetic is happening in this city every day from April and even into May. There are readings, workshops, writers' groups. There's a slam bringing poets from all over Texas, a pachanga for poets, book launches and open mics, and it all starts with VIVA Poesía.”

The city explained that residents may enjoy dozens of poetry-related events starting with VIVA Poesía: Palabras, Música, y Cultura on Saturday, April 5, starting at 6 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza at 3100 Roosevelt Ave. It explained that the event gathers poets, dancers, performance groups and visual artists.

The Academy of American Poets founded National Poetry Month in 1996. San Antonio joined the celebrations in 2009.

“As we celebrate National Poetry Month, we honor the power of words to inspire, challenge, and unite our community through the timeless art of poetry,” said Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones in the city's statement. “Poetry holds a vital role in San Antonio’s culture year-round, but it’s in April that the city’s many talented poets really come to the forefront.”

For a complete list of events throughout April, visit SA.gov/Arts.

