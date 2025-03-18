San Antonio's Cesar Chavez March planned for Saturday morning

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice will be held this Saturday in San Antonio to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the labor leader.

The two-mile long march begins at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe and S. Brazos and ends at Civic Park.

VIA will offer fare-free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Buses will pick up attendees for return service along Market Street.

The so-called "padrino" of Hispanic Heritage Month, retired Air Force Col. Gil Coronado, will serve as the local grand marshal for the march.

Chavez fought for better conditions and pay for farm workers and with Dolores Huerta, established the National Farm Workers Association.