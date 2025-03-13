Archaeological efforts underway at exterior of Alamo Church in downtown San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Archaeological work is now underway at the exterior of the Alamo Church as part of ongoing preservation efforts.

A statement from Alamo Trust explained that excavations are taking place in the north, east, and south areas outside the church to document and protect any below-ground resources before conservation efforts move forward.

Archaeological investigations are expected to continue for around 18 months.

A temporary protective enclosure will be constructed around the church as part of the effort.

“The Alamo Church has stood for centuries, but time and the elements have taken a toll. The roof, now 104 years old, has exceeded its lifespan, leading to structural and drainage challenges that must be addressed,” said Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc, as quoted in the statement.

She added: “This work is a critical step in ensuring the long-term preservation, restoration and conservation of the Church, allowing us to safeguard its integrity for future generations.”

The work will not affect visitors' access to the church, nor will it affect visits to any of the other parts of the Alamo grounds.

Last month, Bexar County commissioners heard from planners that the half-a-billion dollar makeover of Alamo Plaza remained on schedule to open in 2027. The county contributed $25 million to the project. One part, Valero Plaza, opened in February.

Also, Thursday's update came only days after both the 189th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo and the announcement that a separate excavation near the San Antonio Zoo found the quarry that provided the limestone used to build the mission-turned-fortress in the 1700s.

Brian Kirkpatrick contributed to this report.