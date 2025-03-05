San Antonio celebrates Women’s History Month with films, art exhibits, and a march

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Activities in March and April will explore race, gender, mental health, U.S. and Texas history, education and music.

Friday, March 7

International Women’s Day Naturalization Ceremony

Where: City Council Chambers, Municipal Plaza Building

Location: 114 W Commerce St.

About: In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas, and the City of San Antonio will host a naturalization oath ceremony at the City Council Chambers. The event will see 50 women from 20 countries taking the oath of citizenship, with U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth “Betsy” Chestney presiding over the ceremony.

Time: 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 8

Ladies & Lowriders Market

Where: Jaime’s Place

Location: 1514 W. Commerce St.

About: Ladies will bring out their low riders and celebrate empowerment, culture, and community. Local women-owned businesses will be in attendance to shop.

Time: Noon - 4 p.m.

Conversation and tour with Carl Green

Where: Briscoe Western Arts Museum

Location: 210 W. Market

About: The event and exhibit spotlight the influence of female artists who inspired progress in Western art. Learn the stories and transformative artwork of Grace Carpenter Hudson, Kathryn Leighton and Dorothy Brett — three artists who paved the way for those who would follow.

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum / Courtesy photo Conversation and Tour with Carl Green event image

35th Consecutive International Women’s Day

Where: Travis Park

Location: 301 E. Travis St.

About: The march will be 1.8 miles long. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring a light jacket and sunscreen. There will be screen printing at the event. Bring your own shirt, tote, fabric etc. The theme this year is “Tu lucha es mi lucha — forward ever, backwards never.”

Time: Noon

Mujeres Marcharan / Courtesy photo Mujeres Marcharan event image

Sunday, March 9

Women's History Movie: 'A League of Their Own'

Location: 200 N. Park

About: San Antonio Public Library will screen A League of Their Own, the story of the beginning of the Girls Baseball League. Sisters Dottie and Kit join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed.

Where: Collins Garden Library

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Women's History Movie: 'Suffragette'

Where: Potranco Library

Location: 8765 State Hwy 151

About: San Antonio Public Library will screen Suffragette. Inspired by true events. The drama explores the passion and heartbreak of the women who risked everything in their fight for equality in early 20th century Britain.

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

An Evening with Kathy and Lionel Sosa

Where: University of the Incarnate Word

Location: Mabee Library Auditorium

About: Kathy and Lionel Sosa share their perspectives on the documentary and art exhibit "Al Otro Lado del Espejo." Excerpts from the documentary, along with photos of the exhibit and the Sosas’ art, will be shown and discussed. Kathy Sosa will speak about the women who have helped lead constant change in and around the border and who have embodied the cultural mestizaje of South Texas as discussed and represented visually in Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico and her recently published Mestizaje. A reception will follow. Registration required.

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Empowering Women Through Education: The Founding of Vassar College

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Turbon Student Center, 216

About: This lecture will explore the establishment of Vassar College, the first college for women in the United States, in 1861 through the work of its founder, Matthew Vassar and Sarah Josepha Hale, the editor of Godey's Ladies Book. Together, they helped to legitimize the idea of higher education for women in a time when such notions were controversial.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

'Why Art is Magic?'

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: First showing is in Clarence Windzell Norris, 313. Second showing is in Clarence Windzell Norris, 316.

About: Swiss-American author and illustrator Veronique Hahn will share stories about her life and work and read passages from some of her children's books.

Time: First showing from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Second showing from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, March 19

'My Life on 80 Acres: Raising the Next Generation of Female Farmers'

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: First discussion is in Clarence Windzell Norris (CWN), 316. Second discussion is in Clarence Windzell Norris, 216.

About: Spencer Key-Galvan, a farmer and faculty member, will explain how she raises children, plants crops, and tends livestock on her inherited Texas country homestead while also teaching humanities and foreign language classes.

Time: First discussion from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Second discussion from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHM: Student Round Table Discussion

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Legacy, 101

About: Roundtable discussion will focus on leadership, mentorship, and education, bringing together female leaders and mentors to share their experiences and insights. Participants will explore strategies for developing leadership skills, creating inclusive environments, and using education and mentorship to advance their potential. Register for this event.

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

The Serviceberry Book Club

Where: Trinity University

Location: Dicke Hall Lobby

About: The book club will discuss Robin Wall Kimmerer's The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World for the Women's History Month ecofeminism book club selection in the Dicke Hall Lobby. Snacks will be provided. The first 15 Trinity students to sign up will receive free copies of the book.

Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 21

UTSA Creative Writing Reading Series: Amy England

Where: University of Texas at San Antonio

Location: UTSA Arts Cube at Blue Star at 1518 S. Alamo St.

About: An evening with storyteller Amy England.

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Zine Lab Monthly

Where: Central Library

Location: 600 Soledad (Chihuly Area)

About: A special Zine Lab Monthly with local zinester Ana Camacho Espiritu.

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 24

Ecofeminism Faculty Panel

Where: Trinity University

Location: Chapman Auditorium

About: Kelly Grey Carlisle, Ph.D. (ENGL); Shannon Mariotti, Ph.D. (PLSI); Ana Maria Mutis, Ph.D. (SPAN); David Rando, Ph.D. (ENGL); and Heather Sullivan, Ph.D. (GERM) will discuss how gender and the environment play a role in their work.

Time: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

'The Play’s the Thing,' by poet and playwright Liz Coronado Castillo

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: First discussion is in Clarence Windzell Norris, 216. Second discussion is in Clarence Windzell Norris, 316.

About: The presentation explores identity, gender, and the experience of growing up in the border region. Liz Coronado Castillo shares excerpts from poetry and plays.

Time: First discussion from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Second discussion is from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, March 26

Women's History Month book discussion

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library and Learning Center, 217

About: The book discussion is open to students, employees, and the community. The book discussed is Red Car: Stories by Sallie Bingham. Current PAC students and employees can access the eBook. Register to participate in the book discussion. Contact Cynthia Sanchez at csanchez@alamo.edu for more information.

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Lecture Featuring Contemporary Children’s Author Kathey Morris Mercer

Where: University of the Incarnate Word

Location: Mabee Library Special Collections

About: The university’s English Department and Women’s and Gender Studies will host Kathey Morris Mercer for the annual Women’s History Month Speaker. Morris is the author of the middle-grade devotional Victory in My Backpack (2024) and the picture-books The Princess Saves the Kingdom (2023) and The Kingdom of Honey (2020). The retired educator is the recipient of five outstanding teacher awards in Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, and an achievement award in poetry by the International Society by Poets.

Time: Noon

1 of 2 — Contemporary Children’s Author Kathey Morris Mercer.jpg Contemporary Children’s Author Kathey Morris Mercer University of the Incarnate Word / Courtesy photo 2 of 2 — Author Kathey Morris Mercer's Book Cover images.jpg Author Kathey Morris Mercer's Book Cover images University of the Incarnate Word / Courtesy photos

Voices of Female Students Panel

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Turbon Student Center, Lobby

About: A panel of women in different ages and life stages answer questions by the moderator. Audience members are encouraged to participate in the discussion.

Time: 11:00 a.m. - Noon

Showcase - What Makes You Proud to be a Woman?

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Turbon Student Center, Lobby

About: Women of different ages and stages from SPC and the community will be invited to answer the question and share/explain an artifact from their past, present or future.

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 27

Women's Resource Fair

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Rio Grande Breezeway

About: Gather information and support while meeting with a range of local organizations that are ready to help mental health and women's health. Must register to attend this event.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, to Friday, March 28

Women's History Month Library Exhibit – Frida Kahlo

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library and Learning Center, 2nd floor

About: Frida Kahlo works features representations of Kahlo's masterpieces, including "Self-Portrait with Loose Hair" and "Self-Portrait with Monkeys" and other significant pieces such as "The Bus," "Frida and Diego Rivera," "Self-Portrait as Tehuana," and "The Frame." This exhibit is made possible through the generosity of Teacher’s Discovery.

Time: Visit the library’s website for more information.

Through Friday, March 28

Luminaria Pop-Up Art Gallery

Where: Aiden San Antonio Riverwalk

Location: 1103 E Commerce St.

About: This free exhibition features local women artists including Andrea V Rivas, Ashley Perez, Jacqueline Salgado, Julieta H. Ferrer, Manola and Maria Ramirez, Shelby Criswell, Suzy Gonzalez, January Ross, Gothic Western, and Red Rojas. Opening night is Thursday. The display will run through March 28.

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Courtesy photo / Luminaria 'Paris is Burning Tribute to House Mothers,' by Shelby Criswell, is part of a Luminaria exhibit on display through March 28.

Saturday, March 29

Legacy of Influence: Honoring the Women of San Antonio ISD

Where: Central Library

Location: 600 Soledad

About: Erika Arredondo-Haskins with the Bexar County Historical Commission presents her research and traveling exhibition uncovering the untold stories of the remarkable women who have had SAISD schools named after them. This program highlights their contributions to the educational, cultural, and social history of early San Antonio, bringing attention to their lasting impact on the community. Registration is required.

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Through Monday, March 31

Social & Behavioral Sciences Scavenger Hunt

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Canvas

About: Students will be given the opportunity to become familiarized with important female figures who have contributed to the fields found in the social and behavioral sciences. A questionnaire will be given to students on these important female figures.

Time: Online

The Women's History Month Display

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Center for Learning Resources, Library 1st Floor

About: The display will feature a variety of women who have made a lasting impact on education across the globe including Artemisia Bowden and Maria Montessori. The dedication of these women empower other women through education has left a lasting legacy of scientific discovery, social reform and countless other achievements.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHM Reflection Question

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Online

About: Student Life routinely asks a question to get feedback from its students and community. Student Life will share answers and give prizes for the best student answer. Question: Who is Your Shero (Female Hero) and Why?

Time: Visit AlamoEXPERIENCE for more information.

Thursday, April 10

Ecofeminism Keynote Address

Where: Trinity University

Location: Dicke Hall, 104

About: Romy Opperman, Ph.D., a philosophy professor at the New School for Social Research, will share her research with the Trinity community.

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Past events

Wednesday, March 5

Let Them Fly

Where: University of Texas at San Antonio

Location: One UTSA Circle

About: Virginia-based pianist Erica Sipes presents a program of music composed by women from around the globe throughout the past 300 years. The program includes works by Marianna Martines, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Germaine Tailleferre, Melanie Bonis, Lili Boulanger, Anna von Schaden, Dora Pejačević, and Madeleine Dring

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

'La voix Humaine'/'Women on the Line'

Where: University of Texas at San Antonio

Location: One UTSA Circle

About: UTSA Lyric Theatre presents a double bill of Poulenc's "La voix Humaine" and Penix & Howell's "Women on the Line" on March 5 and 6.

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Staging Liberation: A Conversation with Miranda Gonzalez

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: Center for Advocacy and Student Empowerment, 103

About: Miranda Gonzalez, a Black Mexican American playwright, director, and producer from Chicago, will facilitate a conversation on the role of theater and art in the representation of the Black and Latino experience.

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

International Women's Day: Phenomenal Women to Know, Discuss, and Admire

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Legacy Room, 101

About: This roundtable discussion will explore beauty standards from around the world and celebrates the lives of women who have left their mark on society. Registration is required.

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Ladies Night with PAC Athletics

Where: Kazen Middle School

Location: 1520 Gillette Blvd.

About: PAC Women's Volleyball face Trinity University.

Time: 7 p.m.