Catch the new Looney Tunes movie at USA Film Festival’s KidsFilm

Oscar fever is in the air, with film lovers of all ages looking forward to a season full of movies, stars and red carpets. One film festival that will help young cinema moviegoers gear up for Oscar season is USA Film Festival’s KidFilm .

The annual event, in its 41st year, is the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the United States, and it’s full of movie fun for kids that adults will love, too.

There are eight full-length animated and live-action feature films and 26 shorts from around the world.

Highlights include:

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) Porky Pig and Daffy Duck team up again in a new cartoon adventure. The hand-drawn 2D animation marks the first fully animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history.

A Tooth Fairy Tale (2024) A magical tale with a star-studded voice cast that includes Fran Drescher, Jon Lovitz, Boo Boo Stewart, Vivica A. Fox and Larkin Bell.

Brambletown (2024) A musical that explores connections with each other and nature. It features songs from the Okee Dokee Brothers, musicians popular with the younger set.

The weekend also includes a tribute to children’s author Aaron Reynolds. The event kicks off Saturday with a screening of Creepy Carrots!, a film adapted from Reynolds’ popular book of the same name.

Festival director Ann Alexander said one of the goals of the KidFilm program is to encourage reading among children by introducing them to some of their favorite authors. “We are so pleased to have the witty Aaron Reynolds joining us this year to read from his bestselling Creepy Tales series and sign free books for the kids,” she said.

The shows are free, but tickets are required for admission and will be available at the Angelika Theater in Dallas on the day of show only, beginning one hour before each showtime. (Note: Lines may form earlier.)

Details: Jan. 18-19 at the Angelika Film Center Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. All programs and parking are free. usafilmfestival.com

Here are five other fun family-friendly events to check out in January.

Be sure to visit the Go See DFW calendar for other kid-friendly events.

Silent Movie with Organ Accompaniment , Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., St John’s Episcopal Church. Free. Details

Dallas Area Train Show , Jan. 18-19, Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano. Admission $11 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Details

Kimbell Kids Drop-In Studio , Jan. 18 from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. Details

Lunar New Year Celebration , Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., NorthPark Center on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s, 8687 N. Central Expy, Dallas. Free. Details

Pete the Cat , Jan. 25-Feb. 23, Dallas Children’s Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas. Tickets are $26-$45. Details

